6 dead, 3 injured in head-on car crash in Johnson County, Hwy 67 closed

Six people are dead and three injured after a Tuesday evening rush hour crash in Johnson County, Texas, multiple outlets reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated on X there was a major crash along a highway in the Nemo area, approximately 50 miles southwest of the Dallas, Fort Worth area.

The Dallas Morning News reported that six people riding in the same vehicle died. Additionally, three people were transported to a Fort Worth hospital by helicopter, a Texas DPS spokesperson told the Morning News.

Children were likely involved in the crash though it was not clear if they were among those deceased, the spokesperson told the Morning News.

The identities of the victims were not yet reported. Texas DPS did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for information.

The two vehicles involved were a Chevrolet pickup and a Honda Odyssey, according to the Morning News.

