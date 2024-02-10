6 dead in helicopter crash near California-Nevada border, reports say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A helicopter headed to Boulder City crashed Friday evening, killing six people including the CEO of Access Bank, reports say.

A Eurocopter EC130 took off from Palm Springs and was headed to Boulder City when it crashed around 10 p.m. near Nipton, California, west of the California-Nevada border.

CBS News confirmed that Nigerian banker Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe,57, CEO of Access Bank, his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjoa, a former chair of Nigerian Exchange Group, were among the six people who died in the crash.

The identities of the other two people on board the helicopter have not been confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to the site to investigate the crash. FAA officials said in a statement that they also are investigating.

