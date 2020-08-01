6 dead including 9-year-old boy, 13 wounded in Chicago shootings as weekend starts

CHICAGO — Five people were fatally wounded, including a 9-year-old boy, and at least 13 others were wounded overnight in shootings as the weekend started in city, Chicago police said.

The first fatal attack happened in the Cabrini Green neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, and claimed a 9-year-old boy who was playing behind the Cabrini Green townhomes with a group of friends, police said. He suffered a wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at short time later at Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said.

The most recent homicide happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A 44-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck, and died at the scene, police said. The circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting were unknown, and detectives were investigating.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m., an unidentified woman was fatally wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in the 4500 block of West End Avenue, police said.

The woman was discovered on the back porch of a residence with gunshot wounds to the back. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and detectives were investigating.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a man was fatally shot, and four people were wounded during a backyard party in the Austin neighborhood. Police said the group was in a backyard in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue when two gunmen started shooting into the yard.

A 23-year-old man was hit multiple times, and was taken in critical condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

An 18-year-old man suffered wounds to the left forearm and stomach, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another man, 32, was shot in the left quad, and was in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center. An 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the buttocks, and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, and the fourth victim, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the left leg, also went to Stroger Hospital, in good condition.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was fatally wounded inside a residence in the 200 block of East 55th Place in the Washington Park neighborhood. He suffered wounds to the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In other shootings overnight:

Shortly before 4 a.m, a 25-year-old man was leaving a party in the Englewood neighborhood in the 5500 block of South Carpenter Street, when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the right foot, and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a man and a woman were shot in the Roseland neighborhood in the 300 block of West 114th Street. Police said the woman, 45, was on the front porch, and man, 36, was inside near the front door when they both were shot. The woman was hit in the stomach area and hip, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The man was shot in the arm, and was taken by a friend to Roseland Community Hospital, police said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a 42-year-old man was grazed in the back while driving in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 1100 block of North Homan Avenue. He got himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were shot with driving in the Grand Crossing neighborhood in the 7100 block of South Dorchester Avenue. The man was shot in the right hand, and the boy suffered a wound to the left hand. They both went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was with a group of people in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. The man jumped a fence to escape, but later discovered he was shot. He got himself to a hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 7 p.m., two people were shot in the Gresham neighborhood in the 7600 block of Green Street. A 50-year-old man who was working on a vehicle told people he saw a gray sedan approach, and someone opened fire, striking a 49-year-ld man in the upper right arm, and a 24-year-old man in the buttocks. Both of those victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

