6 dead after train barrels into SUV at Florida railroad crossing

Six people are dead, including three children, after a train barreled into an SUV at a Florida railroad crossing Saturday evening in what authorities are describing as a "violent" tragedy.

The seven people in the SUV were on their way to a quinceañera, a party celebrating a girl's 15th birthday, when they encountered a railroad crossing marked by a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign, but no crossing arms or warning bell in Plant City, Florida, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"The word devastating doesn't even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here," Chronister said in a statement.

The victims were a man, two women and three children, and another man was injured in critical condition Sunday, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear whether they were all related.

Driver didn't stop at railroad crossing, video showed

Video footage reviewed by investigators showed the SUV pull up to the tracks and "slow crawl" across without stopping, Chronister said. Chronister said the train's conductor tried to slow down and blared its horn, and a witness pulled over in another vehicle nearby also honked to get the driver's attention before the crash at about 6:45 p.m.

"As you can imagine the carnage that’s created when these two collide," he said. "The SUV we can see from the video begins to catapult and flip violently several times before it's landed a distance from this crossing."

The car looked like a "soft drink can that’s been smashed" after impact, he said.

Chronister said he believes there were no crossing arms or alarms at the crossing because it was on a road in a not well-traveled area.

Who were the victims?

Five people who had been "violently ejected" from the car died, and a sixth died overnight in the hospital, the sheriff's office confirmed Sunday.

They were identified as the driver, 52-year-old Jose G. Hernandez, and passengers Enedelia Hernandez, 50; Jakub A. Lopez, 17; Alyssa Hernandez, 17; Anaelia Hernandez, 22; and Julian Hernandez, 9.

The front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Guillermo E. Gama III, survived and is hospitalized in critical condition.

"Hillsborough County lost a family today, and our hearts are shattered," Chronister said Saturday.

Chronister said the people were all believed to be residents of Plant City, about 25 miles outside of Tampa in central Florida with a population of about 40,000 people.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 6 killed when Florida train crashes into SUV at railroad crossing