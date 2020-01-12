6 Democratic Candidates Will Face Off in the Last Debate Before the Iowa Caucuses. Here's What to Know

It’s a new year, a new decade and a new phase of the 2020 Democratic presidential contest. That’s right — we’re entering primary voting season, and that can only mean one thing: another Democratic debate.

The Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) seventh Democratic debate of this cycle — and the first of the election year — will take place on Jan. 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN will co-host the debate with The Des Moines Register and broadcast the event live from 9 to 11 p.m. EST.

Why Iowa? The first nominating contest of the primary, the Iowa caucuses, will take place across the state just a few weeks later on Feb. 3.

The debate stage has shrunk remarkably in the past few months. Only six candidates qualified this time: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire executive Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The stage has also grown remarkably less diverse. The January Democratic debate will be the first of the cycle without a single person of color on stage. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and entrepreneur Andrew Yang hit the debate’s donor requirement but didn’t quite make the polling threshold. The only Latino candidate in the field, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, dropped out of the race on Jan. 2 and endorsed Warren on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had the needed polling numbers but lacked the donors; the billionaire has pledged to self-fund his campaign.

A lot has happened around the world in the few weeks since the last debate. Bushfires in Australia have grown to catastrophic levels and at least 66 people have died from devastating flooding in Indonesia; both disasters are exacerbated by climate change. Tensions between the United States and Iran spiked on Jan. 3 when the U.S. assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Last but not least, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she plans to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week, opening the door for a Senate trial on President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

The smaller debate size will likely each candidate more time to speak to these current events. Other crucial Democratic topics like healthcare, economic inequality and education will almost definitely come up.

“We’re down to the end here. That means there’s pressure on everybody to try to show off, to be smart, to point out their opponents’ weaknesses,” Stuart Rothenberg, a political analyst and senior editor of Inside Elections with Nathan Gonzales, tells TIME. “But you don’t want to go too nasty right at the end here. You don’t want to look mean spirited. That’s not Midwestern nice.”

Here’s what to expect from the January Democratic Debate.

When is the debate?

The debate will take place on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, and run from 9 to 11 p.m. EST. It will air live on CNN and stream on CNN’s homepage without requiring a cable login. Viewers can also watch the debate on CNN’s apps for iOS and Android as well as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. It will also stream on DesMoinesRegister.com.

Tuesday’s debate will be the first of four planned for the next two months, each taking place in a different early voting state. The eighth debate will be on Feb. 7 in New Hampshire, the ninth will be on Feb. 19 in Nevada, and the 10th will be on Feb. 25 in South Carolina.

There’s a chance the President’s impeachment trial could conflict with Tuesday’s debate. Pelosi has confirmed she’ll send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he believes he has the votes to start an impeachment trial. Were a trial to begin, every senator would have to return to Congress to act as jurors, including the three set to appear on stage.

DNC chairman Tom Perez addressed this possibility on Jan. 7. “Democrats and our senators can walk and chew gum,” Perez told MSNBC. “Obviously, if there’s a trial on the 14th, then we’ll move the debate. If there’s not, then we’re going to have the debate. At the moment, all systems are go, and so we’re going to move forward.”

It’s unclear when next week Pelosi plans to send the articles of impeachment.