6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person

In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall.

But they had the wrong person, the government says.

According the indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, the defendants spent two days last fall trying to get information out of a woman they incorrectly believed took part in the carjacking of their friend. That effort, prosecutors said, involved kidnapping the woman, holding her at gunpoint, and beating her with their hands, feet and hospital crutches.

The victim of the carjacking, Cortez Blake, also participated in the kidnapping scheme, prosecutors said.

Four of the six defendants were arrested Thursday and were to make their initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon. One defendant is in state prison; the other remains missing.

More:Crumbleys' novel case to test theory: Are all school shootings preventable?

More:Michigan lawyer running for judge caught on camera allegedly belt-whipping girlfriend

'Street justice ... will not be tolerated'

“The coordinated effort to victimize and seek retaliation in this case is stunning,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in announcing the charges. “This is a clear example of what we see too often: violence causing more violence, and it has to stop. Today’s arrests should send a clear message to those thinking about carrying out street justice — it will not be tolerated.”

Charged in the indictment are:

Cortez Blake, 21, of Detroit

Karamoh Turner, 21, of Detroit

Semaj Ayers, 20, of Detroit

Maijah Greene, 22, of Detroit

Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, of Detroit

Armond Williams, 20, of Detroit

How authorities say the kidnapping played out

According to the indictment, the kidnapping scheme occurred over two days, Nov. 14-15, 2021.

The victim was a woman whom the defendants offered a ride from a hospital, pretending they were going to safely drive her home.

Story continues

Instead, they took her to an abandoned area and held her against her will. They removed her from the car, assaulted her with a gun, took her cellphone and used it to try to determine who was involved in the carjacking.

Then, the indictment says, they forced her back into the car and drove her to the carjacking victim's house, where more assailants waited.

At the home, they moved the woman from room to room and interrogated her about her perceived involvement in the carjacking. They held her at gunpoint and beat her with their hands, feet, hospital crutches and a bottle.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to five years of supervised release.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping — of wrong person