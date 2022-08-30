6 Dollar Store Myths To Know the Truth About Before You Shop

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Dollar stores can get a bad rep. With a store that sells things for a dollar -- or at least for a discount -- it's hard for many not to have questions about such a business model.

Because of the speculation of dollar stores, bold claims about them have emerged over the period of their existence -- but what's real and what's fake? GOBankingRates asked experts for the truth to some of the most common myths about dollar stores.

Myth: Dollar Stores Only Sell Knock-Offs

If you go to the dollar store, you'll see many brands that you wouldn't see at other stores. Some people believe that these brands are not only untrustworthy, but that they take up most of the shelf space at dollar stores.

This is simply not true according to Caio Bersot, communications manager at Rank-It. "You often find the same products at dollar stores as you would find at any other grocery store, from Lysol wipes to chips. And they're often more affordable," he said.

Partial Myth: Things Cost More Than A Dollar

Some people get discouraged by the idea that dollar stores don't really sell things for around a dollar.

Although it's true that there are items that are priced higher than a dollar at these stores, Grace Baena, the director of brand of Kaiyo, says, "Many dollar stores do offer items capped at $1. Although in recent news, Dollar Tree has introduced a price increase to $1.25. It's still a pretty good deal for most things!"

Though not everything is sold for a dollar, there's still a nicely sizable selection of items for a dollar or less at dollar stores.

Myth: Dollar Stores Are Always The Cheaper Option

Shopping at a store known to sell goods for a dollar would make you think that you'd at least get a guaranteed lower price. That's not always the case.

"Dollar stores don't update prices too often, so you may be losing on many promotional prices when you only shop there," says Bersot. "Prices fluctuate quite more frequently at your regular grocery store and they can go below dollar store prices more often than you think."

Myth: Dollar Stores Sell Rejected Grocery Items

It's believed that big-brand food items that show up on the dollar store shelves have something wrong with them which keeps them from other stores. That's supposedly why they're sold at a lower price.

Mathew Robbs, founder and CEO of Smart Saving Advice, disagrees. "There is no difference between a Pepsi that you buy at the dollar store versus one you buy at Target," says Robbs. "Well, except a cheaper price."

Myth: Product Quality Isn't Worth the Discount

Some say to avoid dollar stores altogether because the quality of the goods are not even worth their low prices. Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit, suggests that you should just be selective when shopping at one.

"Clothing, electronics and office supplies like pens and pencils tend to be especially low quality at dollar stores," Seuthe says. "That being said, they do offer incredibly good deals on grocery staples and other basic items, to the point where they're definitely worth a stop. Just make sure you know what to look for and what to avoid."

Myth: Dollar Store Candy Is Past Its Best-By Date

It's often thought that the candy at dollar store checkout lanes is expired because of its price. Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer, says there's no proof behind such a statement. "Simply go to your local Dollar Store and take a peek -- you'll more than likely find that the candies are all in fine condition," says Hill.

"Most of these stores are able to offer cheap chocolates and other types of candies by dealing directly with the manufacturers."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Dollar Store Myths To Know the Truth About Before You Shop