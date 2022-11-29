6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids
Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life.
Check out these extravagant holiday gifts for your future high-roller.
Bugatti Divo Ride-On Car for Kids
Price: $374.39
While $300-plus may be a little steep for a children's toy, it's a heck of a lot cheaper than an actual Bugatti. This electric ride-on car is suitable for kids ages 3 to 6.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Starry Blanket
Price: $78
This nearly $100 baby blanket promises to be "incredibly soft, feeling light and fluffy to the touch."
UGG Unisex Child Classic Boot
Price: $74.95-$169.95
These classic winter boots are available in sizes 1 to 12 in an array of fashionable colors.
Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset
Price: $149
Let your child create their future dream mansion with this 75-plus-piece playset. The extravagant doll house features a working elevator, a party room with a DJ booth, a second-story slide, a pool, a balcony and a puppy play area with its own pool and slide.
Melissa & Doug Giant Giraffe
Price: $86.99
Ideal for a child with a penchant for exotic animals, this lifelike giraffe stuffed animal toy is over 4 feet tall, which will make it an eye-catching centerpiece for any playroom.
Little Dove Play Tent
Price: $79.99
This indoor/outdoor premium play tent features a mat and star lights.
Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 28, 2022, and are subject to change.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids