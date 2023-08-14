6 face charges in Durham after stealing Honda CRV with baby on board, police say

Durham police say six suspects, including four juveniles, face charges after they stole a car with a baby inside and tried to run away.

A man told police he had left his black Honda CRV running with his 1-year-old child inside on North Roxboro Street when it was stolen around noon Monday, according to the Durham Police Department.

Fifteen minutes later, police got a call that a baby had been found at Excelsior Classical Academy at 4100 N. Roxboro St., about three minutes away.

Responding officers gave the boy to his parents unharmed, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police pursued the suspects, no longer with the kidnapped child, after finding the Honda with a phone left inside it on Liberty Street in East Durham, the release stated.

The suspects fled, jumping out of their car on William Penn Plaza in northern Durham. Officers chased them and took two adults and four juveniles into custody. Charges are pending.

Voyager Academy, near North Roxboro Street, was briefly placed on lockdown until 1:25 p,m, according to police.

Police didn’t provide further details.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at 919-560-4440 ext., 29536 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.