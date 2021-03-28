These 6 Fields Will Have Plenty of Job Opportunities in 2021 and Beyond

Shinyfamily / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The coronavirus pandemic has led to mass unemployment, but at the same time, it has opened up new job opportunities and increased demand for workers in certain fields. In addition, there are certain fields that were growing even before the pandemic and continue to need skilled workers to fulfill existing demand.

If you’re just starting out in your career or looking to make a transition, consider working in one of these fields that are poised to have plenty of job opportunities this year and beyond.

Data Science

“There’s a new brand of recession-proof jobs: data center builders, and the technicians and operators that keep them running,” said Whitney Villalobos, vice president and head of high tech and manufacturing at Turner & Townsend. “Data center demand has surged in all markets, with COVID-19 not posing any barrier to growth.”

Although the demand for data science technicians and operators has been growing, the amount of skilled labor in the field is still limited.

“With demand greatly outpacing available skilled labor and technicians, this career path is sure to be one of the most in-demand in 2021 and beyond,” Villalobos said.

Information-Technology

Information Technology

Information technology jobs have been in high demand for the past few years, and that remains the case in 2021 — especially in the fields of cybersecurity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, said Modupe Sarumi, a career transition coach at Learnable by Dr Mo.

“We live in a digital world and as result, online security and data storage are vitally important,” Sarumi said. “Going back to the aftermath of 2020, a lot of people are working from home, so it is important to have these IT measures in place.”

Artificial intelligence expertise is also in high demand as businesses focus on becoming more efficient and cutting costs.

“Companies are looking into AI to help streamline their processes and manpower,” Sarumi said. “They are relying on AI to handle some tasks which were once manned by people.”

Marketing

2020 was a tough year for many businesses, and many will be looking to invest in marketing as they get back on their feet and look to attract more customers.

“In 2021, companies are interested in rebranding and putting forth a better image and representation,” Sarumi said. “Marketing allows them to do that.”

Those that work on the creative side of marketing and those with social media expertise will be in particularly high demand.

Customer Service

“Customer service roles have always been necessary, but in 2021, they are very crucial,” Sarumi said. “Companies are looking for people who will step in the role of the face or the voice of the company. These individuals are the ones who interact with customers, so for companies who are looking to rebrand, they need individuals who offer excellent customer service.”

Healthcare

“Healthcare has always been and will always be in-demand,” Sarumi said. “As vast as the career field is, so is the need for it.”

And this need has been exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus.

“There are often shortages in various healthcare professions, but especially in the case of a global pandemic, when [the number of] those who require healthcare are overwhelmingly higher than those who can provide the care,” Sarumi said.

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology

Oksana Vlasenko, recruit division manager at Recruit 4 Business, a firm that provides HR services to the skilled trade industry, says that HVAC technicians are currently aging out of the industry and new technicians are needed.

“For those who may have lost their job during the pandemic, HVAC work can be appealing, as you can earn decent money often without a college degree and the demand for technicians far outweighs the current supply,” she said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 6 Fields Will Have Plenty of Job Opportunities in 2021 and Beyond