6 fire departments respond to blaze that destroys house

Jan. 30—An unoccupied house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning east of Maple Island.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office stated authorities were alerted to the fire, at 28696 875th Ave., at 7:40 a.m. from a juvenile who saw the smoke on the way to school and called it in.

The house, which had been unoccupied since the fall, is owned by David O'Connor. It was a total loss.

The Sheriff's Office stated there had still been power and heat to the house. At this point the cause of the fire has not been determined and will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office. Foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters from six departments battled the blaze: Hollandale, Clarks Grove, Hayward, Geneva, Myrtle and Blooming Prairie, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

