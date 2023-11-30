6 Florida Lottery jackpots, ranging from $30,000 to $44 million are unclaimed, expire soon

Five lucky people could be $30,000 richer and not even know it. And one $44 million Florida Lottery jackpot remains unclaimed. Was it you?

According to the Florida Lottery, there were six drawings held in June − each with a respective winner − but those winning tickets are set to expire. Here's the deadline for when to claim, where the tickets were bought in Florida and information about the games.

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $30,000 to expire Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

A Fantasy 5 winning ticket for the Sunday, June 4, 2023, drawing was purchased at Bravo Supermarket, 4000 Southwest 40th Ave., West Park, in Broward County.

The winning Quick Pick ticket is worth $30,212.36. The winning numbers for this ticket were 1-7-23-30-32. Last day to claim it is midnight Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Four Fantasy 5 tickets worth $32,000 to expire Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Four Fantasy 5 tickets for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, drawing are worth $32,625.95 and will expire soon.

The winning numbers were 10-20-30-32-34. Last day to claim is Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

These are the retail locations that sold the winning Fantasy 5 tickets from June 6:

A-1 Discount Store, 825 Barton Blvd., Rockledge

Marigil Corp., 2315 West 52nd St., Hialeah

Publix, 13860 Jog Road West, West Delray Beach

All Stop Food Mart, 9134 Galveston Ave., Jacksonville

$44 million Florida Lottery jackpot unclaimed. Ticket, purchased near Orlando theme parks, expires Dec. 11, 2023

The winning Florida Lotto ticket for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, drawing was purchased at Sunoco Express, 2655 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, in Osceola County. The gas station and convenience store is less than 20 miles away from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando in neighboring Orange County. And, interestingly, June 14 was Flag Day.

The Florida Lotto ticket is worth $44 million. The winning numbers for this Quick Pick ticket were 9-13-15-46-51-52. Last day to claim it is midnight Saturday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Where to claim Florida Lottery tickets for a prize

There are 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers, and while any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning tickets, the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office, the site states.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for the Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

Call the Florida Lottery customer service line at 850-487-7787 or visit flalottery.com.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida Lotto, Fantasy 5 tickets worth $44 million expire in December