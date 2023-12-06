6-foot snake named Nagini slithers into cabinet and gets stuck for 12 hours, photos show

Firefighters were called to a home in Illinois after a woman’s pet got stuck in the walls.

But it wasn’t an agile cat the firefighters were after, but rather a 6-foot long boa constrictor.

Nagini, also the name of Voldemort’s snake in the “Harry Potter” book and film franchise, slithered away from the enclosure in its home Wednesday, Dec. 6, the City of Herrin Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The boa constrictor became stuck in the kitchen cabinet’s side paneling for 12 hours before firefighters arrived, the department said. Two firefighters disassembled the cabinet so the owner could retrieve Nagini.

Nagini was returned to her enclosure, and the fire department said no one was injured.

“That’s what nightmares are made of,” one woman commented on Facebook.

“Voldemort is leaving his snake in some random hiding places now,” another commenter said.

Herrin is about 115 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Albino python loose in Oklahoma mobile home park caught after 6 months. ‘No easy feat’

Watch ‘freaky’ 16-foot creature slither across trees in yard. ‘Call the military’

Nope, nope, nope. Family of 10 rattlesnakes found lurking outside Arizona home