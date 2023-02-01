6 Furniture Trends That Will Make You Want to Redecorate in 2023, According to Interior Designers

Ideal Home

Calling on the services of an interior designer means you can be politely steered in the right direction and potentially avoid having to redecorate again sooner than you'd planned. We asked a host of designers to share their design no-nos – from corner baths to excessive animal print – so you have a heads-up on what not to do. 'We’re always asked by clients if they shouldn't use something in their design because it’s a trend and may go out of fashion soon,' says Athina Bluff, Founder and Senior Designer at Topology Interiors.