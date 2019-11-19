6 Gold Companies Investors Can’t Ignore In 2020

Some believe that it’s official. The trade war is leading us into a recession.

Even Trump seems to think so.

And for investors, that means one thing and one thing only.

It’s time to hedge.

The smart money has already started and gold prices are up, breaking through six year highs.

Gold miners are having an incredible year. And if a crash does come, getting gold into your portfolio is absolutely key

With all that in mind, here are five companies gold investors should consider:

#1 Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM, TSX:NGT)

There is a new gold giant in town.

The merger of Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, two of the world’s largest gold companies, has created a gold giant, Nevada Gold Mines LLC, the likes of which has never been seen before.

While Newmont’s stock price for its share of the joint venture has only seen a minor bump compared to Barrick’s outstanding 41% since the merger, it is undoubtedly in a better position

Newmont’s new assets may take up to three years to reach optimal levels, meaning the positive impact of the merger is going to continue to be felt for a long time to come.

As for its current position, its Q2 earnings showed some very positive results, growing to $2.26 billion from $1.66 billion the previous year. Its production has also seen a boost, with Newmont digging up 1.5 million oz of gold in the second quarter – setting its highest quarterly haul in years.

There are some management issues for the mega-firm to iron out since its merger – with a leadership swap which will see CEO Gary Goldberg step down to make way for Tom Palmer, COO since 2016.

In more good news for the company, higher gold shipments from Goldcorp assets should see Newmont’s revenue increase by roughly 45% in 2019 from the year earlier.

The new gold assets will also help to insulate Newmont from volatility in the copper market and its joint venture with Barrick appears to be working well for both companies.

#2 African Gold Group Inc. (TSX: AGG.V; OTC:AGGFF)

There is a new goldrush taking place in an unexpected hotspot.

It all started when some artisanal miners stumbled across a couple of large gold nuggets.

One of those nuggets weighed 1kg and was worth $45,400, and that wasn’t even the biggest. A second nugget that was found came in at nearly three times the size - worth $122,500.

And that’s only the beginning.

The mine where these nuggets were discovered has been shown to have visible gold extending all the way from the surface down to 200 meters. This discovery truly is unique.

To make things even better, the mine is located on one of the largest gold belts in the world, meaning that African Gold Group’s (TSX: AGG.V; OTC:AGGFF) Kobada mine in southern Mali has been quick to draw investor attention.



South Africa has lost its crown as the world’s largest gold producing area to a new region in West Africa…. A region that now includes this new Kobada Mine.

The initial aim of AGG was to produce 50,000 oz/year from Kobada – a respectable production level – but it is now aiming for twice that. A 100,000 oz/year production level from a deposit that is expected to exceed more than 2.2. million ounces. And as if that wasn’t enough, it has only focused drilling on less than 10% of its perspective concessions – so these numbers could be much, much bigger