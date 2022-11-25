6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Target

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Shoppers heading to Target this holiday season will be pulling out all the stops for saving on their gift purchases. There are hidden -- and more in plain sight -- ways shoppers can save on gifts for everyone on their wish lists.

As you're heading to checkout, make sure you're utilizing these strategies to stretch holiday shopping dollars.

Request a Price Match Guarantee

Shoppers who purchase a qualifying item at Target and find the same item for less on Target.com, at select online competitors or in Target's or a select competitor's local print ad, will receive a price match from Target. Price matches may be requested at the time of purchase or within 14 days after purchase.

This year, Target has announced their Holiday Price Match Guarantee will run from Oct. 6 through Dec. 24, 2022. If you spot a better Target price between these dates while doing your holiday shopping, you can request a price match. Remember: Target requires proof of purchase for price adjustments.

Use the Target Circle App

Savvy Target shoppers likely already have this app on their smartphones, but if you don't make sure to download it.

According to Target, guests can enjoy additional savings by using Target Circle. This loyalty program is free to join and gives users the opportunity to browse deals, including manufacturer coupons and Target-specific discounts, before shopping in-store.

Pay With Your Target RedCard

Don't use your regular credit card or cash to pay for holiday items. Shoppers who pay using their Target RedCard will receive an extra 5% off on all purchases, according to the Target website. This means extra savings all season long!

Take Advantage of Free Order Pickup and Drive Up Orders

If you need to shop at the last minute, Target has the essentials you need and will make sure you receive them the same day.

Fast and free Order Pickup and Drive Up orders in as soon as two hours will be available to Target shoppers, according to Target. There is no minimum purchase necessary. Same-day delivery with Shipt will also be available for guests who need to receive their orders at their doorsteps with no membership fee required.

Coupon Stack for Extra Savings

You've got a Target discount, a manufacturer's coupon and maybe even a third coupon you'd like to use when holiday shopping at Target. Can you use all of them?

While the practice of coupon stacking isn't always allowed at specific retailers, it is at Target. Save extra money and, in some cases, your coupons may even be able to drop current prices of holiday items back to pre-inflation levels.

Make the Most of Cash-Back Apps

Most shoppers will utilize a cash-back app in order to receive cash back for the items they purchase at Target. The hidden trick is making sure you're downloading apps which allow you to receive the biggest Target discounts. Think downloading cash-back apps like Ibotta and the Coupons.com app for the best cash-back savings.

