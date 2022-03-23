6 high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck, OK cops say. ‘Hearts are broken’

Six high school students were killed in a crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday, March 22, in rural Oklahoma, authorities say.

The students — all girls — were in a passenger vehicle at a stop sign around 12 p.m. Tuesday when their car collided with the semi.

A 16-year-old girl driving a 2015 Chevy Spark was pronounced dead at the scene, as were three more of the victims. The two other passengers died at a Tishomingo hospital, authorities say.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them,” an Oklahoma State Patrol spokesperson told KFOR . “When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled.”

All of the victims are from Tishomingo, a town with a population of 3,000 about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. In addition to the 16-year-old driver, there were three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds in the vehicle. Only the driver and front-seat passenger wear wearing seat belts.

The truck was described by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Shelby Humphrey as a rock hauler, according to KTEN. The 51-year-old driver was uninjured, authorities say.

Humphrey told KTEN the car was “attempting to make a right-hand turn” when it was struck by the semi going the opposite direction. Photos of the car show its doors and roof ripped off.

“Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community,” the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is an absolute tragedy which will have life-long effects.”

The identities of the students has not been publicly disclosed as of Wednesday morning, but they all attended Tishomingo High School, The New York Times reported.

Bobby Waitman, superintendent of Tishomingo Public Schools, called the deaths of the students as “a great loss.”

“Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff,” Waitman said.

Class will be in session at all Tishomingo schools Wednesday and counselors will be available at the high school.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt referred to Tuesday as “a sad day in Oklahoma” and said he and his wife were mourning the deaths.

