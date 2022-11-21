6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret

Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com

Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase.

According to Finder’s Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they bought. Despite having buyer’s remorse in the past, over half of those surveyed said they still planned to shop Black Friday sales.

If you are one of the millions of Americans planning to hit the stores this season, is there any way to ensure you won’t repeat your past mistakes? We scoured the internet and asked our experts to see whether there are any holiday purchases that people almost never regret.

Read on to find out which items we believe will last the test of time and keep you from feeling the post-holiday blues when you see your January credit card statement.

Quality Outerwear

One purchase where you can’t go wrong is quality outerwear. With the likelihood of extreme weather hitting coast to coast, you can bet that you’ll want a good, durable jacket.

Johnny Yiu, founder and designer at Outdoors Survival Canada, said, “When the temperature severely drops, you want a coat you can trust to keep you warm and dry.”

Finder found that apparel was most people’s biggest purchasing regret. Their research showed that over 77% of those surveyed made a clothing or shoe purchase that they later regretted. To avoid this, Yiu said, “The best way to beat the fast fashion trend and to save money, in the long run, is to purchase durable products that will last for years.”

One-Time Experiences

Martin Boonzaayer, CEO of The Trusted Home Buyer, recommends that people buy either one-time experience gifts or memberships for loved ones.

“Putting money where other people’s hearts are can be immensely rewarding,” he said. “One-time experience gifts are tailored specifically to your loved one’s interests. These are trips, tickets or activities that can only be used once and are typically booked months in advance. Example: Round of golf, sporting event tickets, Christmas carol tickets, concert tickets.”

Memberships or Access Cards

Boonzaayer also suggests that memberships are a good way to go, noting, “These are regularly updated and last a long period. As parents, we frequently buy these items but fail to demonstrate their genuine worth to our children.”

Examples of great memberships or access cards include “playground passes, zoo memberships, museum memberships, kiwiCo box, wine subscriptions, meal prep services and magazine subscriptions.”

Something You Need

Tia Campbell, director of marketing for Practice Reasoning Tests, suggests that people should focus their holiday purchases on something they need.

“In my opinion,” she said, “if you need a new stove, refrigerator or other household equipment, now is an excellent time to get one for yourself. Perform considerable research to ensure that you are paying a fair price and getting all the desired features. For certain high-priced things, there may be promotions that include gift cards or cash back.”

Long-Lasting Holiday Decor

The debate rages: Real or fake? While many people firmly stand their ground about which type of Christmas tree you should purchase, the truth is that few people regret taking the plunge and buying a quality artificial tree. Real trees, while they smell lovely, are expensive and messy — and they can present a fire risk if not properly maintained.

Fake trees, on the other hand, can be long-term investments that pay for themselves in just a few years. Real trees, after all, can run upwards of $180 or more for a decent 7-footer. A nice fake tree may cost more, but you have to pay for it only once and you can buy it pre-lit for added convenience.

An Investment

Martin Gasparian, an experienced attorney and the owner of Maison Law, says consumers should consider “buying assets for holiday purchases and gifts.” These things can serve as investments.

“Gifts such as real estate and valuable jewelry might help people make more money or act as a store of value,” he said, adding that art can “help people create or store their wealth.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret