6 Work-From-Home Myths You Should Stop Believing Now

Despite years of research that shows workers are, in fact, competent and capable grown-ups who can get work done at home, a lot of people still seem very worried about the idea.

The prospect of working from home — whether because your company is shuttered for the pandemic or your dream job happens to be in another state — conjures images of distracted loners and freeloaders wasting company time.

I’ve been working from home in some form for a decade, and I can attest this is not what it’s about.

Working from home is a wonderful gift technology has given us, one that lets us find the jobs we want, no matter where we live; live the lives we want, no matter what we do for work; and make money on our own terms.

In support of my ongoing quest to turn more workers and employers on to the joys of remote work, I’m going to squash some common fears that might be holding you back.

6 Myths About Remote Work You Should Stop Believing

Here are some work-from-home myths I commonly hear — and what’s really going on.

1. Working From Home Hurts Productivity

�� More

The most common fear I hear about remote work is that employees just won’t get any work done.

Why anyone believes offices are unbeatable bastions of productivity is beyond me — but my opinion on the matter is unnecessary. Science has you covered.

A team at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GBS) conducted a study a couple of years ago that confirmed the benefits remote workers have been touting:

Work-from-home employees’ productivity went up 13%.

The company earned about $2,000 more profit per remote employee.

Subsequent studies (of varying scientific rigor) have found similar results:

A survey by gig app Airtasker found remote employees work an average 1.4 more days per month than office employees and waste 10 fewer minutes per work day.

Prodoscore, an employee visibility software company, found an overall 47% year-over-year increase in productivity in March and April 2020, amid the coronavirus interruption and massive shift toward remote work.

Productivity app RescueTime found employees spend about 68% of their time on “core work” from home, compared with 63% in the office — which works out to over an hour per week more productivity working from home.

✅ More

Fact: Remote employees work more hours more efficiently and earn more money for their companies than their in-office counterparts.

2. Home Has Too Many Distractions