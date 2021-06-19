6 homes for artists

Sonoma, California

Home.

Courtesy image

Architect Julie Dowling designed Bay Oaks Estate in collaboration with its artist owner. The four-bedroom house includes an artist's studio with full-spectrum natural lighting; reinforced walls for hanging art; display cabinets; a gallery; and a library with wall-to-wall bookshelves.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 12-acre property features two 500-year-old trees; flower and vegetable gardens; terraces; a fountain; a guesthouse; and a pool overlooking Sonoma Valley and Mount Diablo. $5,495,000. Maria Marchetti, Sotheby's International Realty/San Francisco, (415) 699-8008.

El Guique, New Mexico

Home.

Courtesy image

Built in 1746, the two adobe houses on this two-bedroom Rio Grande Valley estate have been updated as a residence and an artist's retreat. Both feature historic details; the artist's studio has a bedroom, bath, library, kitchenette, and dining area, and the main house has two fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a master bedroom and bath.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 1.1-acre drip-irrigated property includes lawns, herb plantings, and evergreen, box elder, locust, and fruit trees. $1,200,000. David Cordova, Sotheby's International Realty, (505) 660-9744.

Rhinebeck, New York

Home.

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom Arts and Crafts–style home was designed by sculptor and painter Richard Artschwager and features a separate artist's studio with wall-to-wall windows. The main house has an eat-in chef's kitchen; a great room with beamed ceiling topped with a cupola; a study with fireplace; a library with Hudson River views; and several covered porches.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 20-acre forested parcel includes naturally landscaped grounds, the studio, a guesthouse, and a pool. $3,775,000. Harry H. Hill III, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (914) 489-7143.

New Canaan, Connecticut

Home.

Courtesy image

Above the garage of this 1929 Georgian-style manor is a skylit artist's studio. The eight-bedroom house has hardwood floors, arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, four wood-burning fireplaces, a sunroom, a study, a bright office with a wall of windows, and a formal dining room opening to a terrace overlooking the gardens.

Story continues

Home.

Courtesy image

The 2-acre property is landscaped with lawns, paths, established garden beds, and mature specimen trees, and is steps from the town center. $3,095,000. Bettina Hegel, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 842-3349.

Bristol, Maine

Home.

Courtesy image

This 30-acre saltwater farm includes a historic barn outfitted with skylights, a metalworking studio, a workshop, and a darkroom, and a separate modern painter's studio with vaulted ceiling, north windows, and storage.

Home.

Courtesy image

The restored four-bedroom farmhouse, dating to the 1790s, retains its original wide-board floors, wood-beamed ceilings, and two brick fireplaces. The property includes gardens, meadows, a pond, a six-bay garage, and 750 feet of riverfront with a deep-water dock with two moorings. $4,475,000. Joseph Sortwell, LandVest/-Christie's International Real Estate, (207) 706-6294.

Portland, Oregon

Home.

Courtesy image

Set on a dock off Hayden Island in the Columbia River, this one-bedroom home includes a separate boathouse with bathroom, ideal for an artist's studio. Both buildings have large windows; the main house features vaulted ceilings, French doors, kitchen, pantry, living and dining areas, laundry, and loft bedroom.

Home.

Courtesy image

Outside are a deck and boat mooring, ownership comes with two deeded parking spots, and shops and restaurants are a short drive or boat ride away. $239,900. Drew Coleman, The Hasson Company, (503) 908-4909.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

RNC, without 'a hint of irony,' slams Biden for meeting with Putin

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters