UPDATE: 6 hospitalized after chaotic early-morning incident near Douglass Park

Jun. 11—CHAMPAIGN — Cleanup continued in and around Douglass Park after a chaotic, early-morning incident sent six people to the hospital and resulted in personal property damage and several wrecked vehicles.

Tow trucks were on the scene as day broke, crime scene tape draped over a Douglass Park marquee near Eureka Street.

Police were called to 1000 block of North Sixth Street at 3:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries and multiple traffic collisions.

Officers found several victims with gunshot wounds as more victims arrived at an area hospital. In all, four individuals were struck by gunfire and two were struck by vehicles.

Victims include:

— A 17-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

— A 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

— A 27-year-old male from Urbana with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

— A 23-year-old male from Urbana with a graze wound to the ear. He was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

— A 22-year-old female injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

— A 23-year-old female injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said a a large crowd had formed at an impromptu gathering when an unknown subject opened fire. Multiple vehicles attempted to leave the area, causing at least three collisions and resulting in two reported injuries.

Police said multiple parked vehicles were damaged in collisions, and at least one residence was struck by gunfire.

In a statement, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said:

"I want to acknowledge the work of our police officers for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and their continuing commitment to investigate these crimes and hold those responsible to account. I ask that our community hold the victims and their families and friends in your thoughts. Our partners under the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint continue to provide opportunities for healing, and I urge those impacted by these terrible acts to reach out for assistance. The City of Champaign remains committed to the vital work of keeping our community safe. I want to thank our law enforcement professionals, the community, and the city's partners in the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint who work each day to make our city a better and safer place."

A video posted to Facebook by Herbert "Hub" Burnett, pastor at nearby New Free Will Baptist Church, showed the aftermath, several Champaign Police squad cars blocking off the intersection of Eureka and 5th.

"It's bad," Burnett said. "I'm a two-time war vet. If I say it's bad, it's bad. All these wrecked cars ... all these wrecked cars."

It capped a turbulent night in Champaign.

At 1:26 a.m., police responded to a report of shooting with injury in the 100-block of South Neil Street. Officers found a 21-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and a 21-year-old male victim from Champaign with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the back. Both were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said the incident started as an argument inside a nearby business and spilling into the street, where a large fight erupted. Multiple shots were fired, striking the 21-year-old female victim. The male victim was stabbed from behind, police said.

Police ask those with information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

This is a developing story