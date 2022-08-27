UPDATE: Man arrested after hit-and-run at Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads injures 6

police lights

Update 4:00 p.m.

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that sent six people to the hospital, Fayetteville police said Saturday.

Cyrus Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release,

The charges stem from an accident at the intersection of Stoney Point and Gillis Hill Roads around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

The six people taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center were in stable condition as of Saturday morning and the road was closed for hours while police investigated the crash, according to the release.

Hayes was being held in the Cumberland County jail Saturday with a $20,000 secure bail.

Original story

Six people were injured in a hit-and-run Friday night in Fayetteville, police said.

The accident occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads. Six people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and were reported to be in stable condition as of Saturday morning, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release.

The inbound lane was closed while police investigated. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, police added in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. L. Donegain at 910-489-3925 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

