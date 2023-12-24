6 hospitalized after rollover crash in eastern Travis County: ATCEMS

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Six people were hurt, including two teenagers and one child, after a two-vehicle rollover crash in eastern Travis County, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS reported that medics, AFD and a STAR Flight helicopter were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover collision at 12300 FM 969 at 4:08 p.m.

One patient was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated by crews on scene.

Six patients were taken to hospitals with potentially serious injuries. Two teenagers and three adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by medics and by STAR Flight.

The injured child was taken to Dell Children's.