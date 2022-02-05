6 Hotels Where Kids Stay Free

Shutterstock.com

With much of the U.S. in the middle of another cold winter, many families are dreaming of vacations and getting away to someplace warmer -- or at least someplace other than home. And with COVID scuttling many vacation plans over the past two years, that longing to travel could be stronger than ever.

Traveling with kids can be expensive, though. You might need an extra hotel room, and there are certainly additional mouths to feed, so the bills can pile up quickly. But fear not, Hopeful Traveler! Some hotels have specials that let kids stay free, and GOBankingRates has compiled some for you. Read on, and save big!

Dreams Resorts & Spas

This chain of resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic (sound warmer than where you are now?) lets two kids ages 12 and under stay free with two adults. The resorts also offer plenty of special programming for kids, and some include babysitting for a fee.

These are all-inclusive resorts, so the kids will eat free, too!

Choice Hotels

Kids 18 and younger stay free at participating locations of this international chain -- which includes brands like Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Cambria Hotels and more -- as long as they share the same room as their parents or grandparents.

Holiday Inn

The Holiday Inn chain of hotels lets kids 18 and under stay free, up to two kids with two adults. This deal is for U.S. hotels -- check the hotel's website for its rules for international stays.

As a bonus, kids eat free at Holiday Inn locations as well. Up to four children 18 and under can eat at Holiday Inn restaurants, usually from the kids' menu.

Club Med

Kids under 4 stay free at these all-inclusive resorts, kids 4-11 can stay at 50% off, and those ages 12-15 can stay at 20% off. At an all-inclusive resort, that can be quite a savings.

Palace Resorts

The resort chain has a few blackout dates where this offer is not valid, but for the most part kids 17 and under can stay free.

These resorts are in several places in Mexico and Jamaica, so it's perfect for escaping to a warmer clime.

Hilton Hotels

Another popular hotel chain lets kids 12 and under stay free, and children 5 and under can eat lunch and dinner for free as long as they're accompanied by an adult.

6 Hotels Where Kids Stay Free