6 hurt after vehicle crashes during deputy’s pursuit in Sacramento, authorities say

A vehicle being pursued by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office patrol car crashed into two other cars Wednesday morning in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighborhood, injuring six people authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was pursuing what they believed to be a stolen car when it crashed about 8:30 a.m. at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi and the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

There were three vehicles involved in the collision just a few feet away from the on-ramp to the Capital City Freeway, said Capt. Justin Sylvia, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.

The incident began with the suspect vehicle being located by a K-9 deputy near Bell Street and El Camino Avenue in Arden Arcade, Gandhi said. A pursuit began, which ended near Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive when the suspect crashed into two civilian vehicles, Gandhi said. One person was arrested.

In the reportedly stolen vehicle, two people were extricated, Sylvia said. There were four people in another involved vehicle.

Three people who were injured declined to be taken to a hospital, Sylvia said. Gandhi said three other occupants had serious injuries, including the person who was arrested. The suspect is expected to be booked into jail, he said.

The Sacramento Police Department closed the eastbound off-ramp onto Kenwood Street, according to a department social media post. It opened the road about 30 minutes later.

CHP said in the dispatch logs that it closed westbound Marconi Avenue to traffic due to the incident. It has since reopened.