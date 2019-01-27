6 Important Retirement Dates You Should Know

Most people think that when they retire is a personal decision -- and it is. But when it comes to accessing your retirement benefits, your choice is limited by the rules the government has. Benefits like Social Security and Medicare are available only at a certain age, and there are even restrictions on when you can access your own retirement funds. Below, I discuss six age milestones that everyone should be aware of when planning for retirement.

1. Age 59 1/2: Retirement distributions aren't penalized

When you turn 59 1/2, you may begin withdrawing funds from your retirement accounts without a penalty. Before this, you'll pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of any income tax you owe. It's worth noting that if you're taking money from tax-deferred accounts, you still have to pay income tax, no matter how old you are.

Mature couple smiling and sitting on couch More

Image source: Getty images.

But just because you can withdraw your money penalty-free at this point doesn't mean you should. The longer the money remains in your account, the more it can grow. The $50,000 you withdraw to cover your retirement expenses this year will be worth over $73,000 in five years, assuming an 8% annual rate of return. Think carefully about how much you need to save for retirement and delay withdrawals until you're reasonably confident you have enough to see you through the rest of your life.

2. Age 62: Social Security eligibility begins

You can sign up for Social Security benefits as soon as you turn 62, but you won't receive your full scheduled benefit if you start this early. For every month that you take Social Security before your full retirement age (more on that below), your checks will be reduced. If your full retirement age (FRA) is 66 and you start taking benefits at 62, you will only receive 75% of your scheduled benefit amount per check. This means that if you were entitled to $1,000 per month at FRA, you would get only $750 per check. Adults with an FRA of 67 are only entitled to 70% of their scheduled benefit if they start at 62.

3. Age 65: You're eligible for Medicare

When you turn 65, you can sign up for Medicare. This helps to pay for healthcare expenses, but it doesn't cover everything. You will still have a deductible and copay for most medical services and prescription drugs. And some services, like dental work and long-term care, are not covered at all.

If you haven't done so already, you should build the cost of healthcare into your retirement savings plan. A recent study by Fidelity shows that the average 65-year-old couple today would need $280,000 to cover their healthcare costs in retirement. If you aren't yet 65, you can expect this number to rise with inflation. Make sure you have enough in your retirement accounts to cover at least this much or consider saving for medical expenses in a health savings account (HSA), if you have one.

Those who are lucky enough to retire before 65 should note that they will be responsible for their own healthcare coverage until they reach 65. You may have to purchase health insurance on your own to ensure that you're covered during this interim time.

4. Age 66 to 67: Full retirement age

The Social Security Administration considers FRA to be 66 to 67, depending on the year you were born. For adults born between 1943 and 1954, it's 66. For those born after 1954, it increases by two months every year. So for 1955, it is 66 and 2 months; for 1956, it is 66 and 4 months -- and so on, until it reaches an FRA of 67 for all adults born in or after 1960.