6 incredible Halloween costume ideas you can DIY

We've rounded up six impressive handmade costumes to inspire you to create your own unique look for Halloween or a comic-book convention. Many of the looks are made from materials the designers found around their homes, like old newspapers, wire hangers, or clothing they upcycled. From a balloon version of your favorite villain to a unique interpretation on Uno, these designs are sure to inspire your own costume creation. Timecodes 00:08 Human lava lamp 00:49 “Beetlejuice” Barbara and Adam masks 01:16 Balloon Loki 01:41 Campy Uno dress 02:14 Squidward 02:34 “Winx Club” Fairy For more, check out: https://www.instagram.com/darkclementine.art/ https://www.tiktok.com/@curly.zwangsta https://www.tiktok.com/@balloonjosh https://www.instagram.com/jandoras_box_boutique/ https://www.instagram.com/genevra_collier/ https://www.instagram.com/daphneskates/