6 indicted in Erie-based ring that feds say dealt in meth, cocaine, opioid pills, heroin

Six people have been indicted on federal charges that they operated an Erie-based ring that trafficked in methamphetamine, cocaine, hydrocodone pills and heroin from March 2019 to September 2022.

All six are charged with a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, though the drugs each is accused of dealing vary.

Two of the defendants are also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering between March 2019 and this past October, according to court records.

A federal grand jury issued the two-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Erie on March 14. The indictment was unsealed Thursday following the filing of arrest warrants for the six.

Who are the 6 defendants charged in Erie drug conspiracy?

The lead defendant is Larry Tremel Alexander, 46, known as "Mel," according to the indictment. He is accused of conspiring to traffic in more than 50 grams of meth and unspecified quantities of heroin, cocaine and hydrocodone, an opioid.

The other defendants are as follows, listed in the order they appear in the indictment. The primary defendants in a federal criminal case are typically listed the highest in an indictment. The defendants' ages were not immediately available.

Dennis Levar Jones — Charged with conspiracy to traffic in more than 50 grams of meth and quantity of cocaine.

Pernell Tequin Orr — Charged with conspiracy to traffic in a quantity of meth.

Nicole Grace Fox — Charged with conspiracy to traffic in a quantity of meth.

Shalin Nicole Pepperman — Charged with conspiracy to traffic in a quantity of meth.

Malissa Mae Perry — Charged with conspiracy to traffic in a quantity of hydrocodone.

What penalties would the defendants face if convicted?

The conspiracy count related to the distribution of more than 50 grams of meth — the charge that applies to Alexander and Jones — carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years, according to court records.

The conspiracy count related to the distribution of quantities of cocaine, hydrocodone and meth carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. All the penalties related to the charges in the case increase if a convicted defendant has a prior record for certain felony convictions.

What is the next stage in the case of the six defendants?

Three of the defendants — Fox, Pepperman and Perry — pleaded not guilty at their arraignments Thursday before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo at the federal courthouse in Erie. He released each of the three on unsecured bonds of $10,000.

Alexander was arrested and is at the Erie County Prison awaiting an arraignment and a detention hearing, according to court records.

The other two defendants — Jones and Orr — are at large, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney's Office. The office has asked that they be detained in prison once they are arrested.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter is assigned the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Sellers is prosecuting.

How does this case rank with other federal drug cases in Erie?

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Erie will prosecute the new drug case at the same time it continues to prosecute another drug case that is one of the largest in federal court in Erie over the past several years.

In that case, 25 people were indicted in May on charges that they conspired to deal in cocaine, methamphetamine or fentanyl.

The defendants charged in the highest levels of the case are accused of trafficking in as much as 220 pounds, or about 100 kilos, of powder and crack cocaine that originated in Costa Rica and was shipped from Puerto Rico to Erie from January 2020 to May 2022. The conspiracy also stretched into Florida, according to the government.

