6 indicted for insurance-related theft
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people from Sumner County were arrested for theft related to insurance.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on March 11, 2020, agents were requested to investigate a report of insurance-related theft.
Caretaker accused of hitting disabled Nashville woman with baseball bat
Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that then-49-year-old Johnny Ray Jackson, a former insurance agent who had his license revoked in 1999, continued to run a business in Gallatin called “Senior Health and Wealth Marketing” along with other multiple names over many years.
The TBI said Jackson employed several people, some of whom were licensed insurance agents with the state of Tennessee. The investigation also revealed that clients were paying for insurance policies they did not want or authorize, according to officials.
On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson and five other people with charges ranging from conspiracy, identity theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and money laundering.
CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee
TBI agents and officers with the Gallatin Police Department arrested the following people who have been booked into the Sumner County Jail:
Johnny Ray Jackson, 53, of Gallatin:
One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property
47 counts of identity theft
Three counts of money laundering
Two counts of theft of property greater than $10,000
One count of financial exploitation of the elderly
Bond: $100,000
Claude Douglas Jennings, Jr., 61, of Lebanon:
One count Conspiracy to commit theft of property
27 of counts identity theft
Bond: $100,000
Timothy Earl Bennett, 60, of Lebanon:
One count conspiracy to commit theft of property
25 counts of identity theft
Bond: $100,000
Cooper Everett Jackson, 22, of Gallatin:
One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property
Five counts identity theft
Bond: $10,000
Stephen Dustin McDole, 35, of Bowling Green, KY:
One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property
One count of identity theft
Bond: $100,000
Courtney Wilson Beck, 45, of Mulga, AL:
One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property
Bond: $10,000
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.