6 indicted for insurance-related theft

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people from Sumner County were arrested for theft related to insurance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on March 11, 2020, agents were requested to investigate a report of insurance-related theft.

Caretaker accused of hitting disabled Nashville woman with baseball bat

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that then-49-year-old Johnny Ray Jackson, a former insurance agent who had his license revoked in 1999, continued to run a business in Gallatin called “Senior Health and Wealth Marketing” along with other multiple names over many years.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The TBI said Jackson employed several people, some of whom were licensed insurance agents with the state of Tennessee. The investigation also revealed that clients were paying for insurance policies they did not want or authorize, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson and five other people with charges ranging from conspiracy, identity theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and money laundering.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

TBI agents and officers with the Gallatin Police Department arrested the following people who have been booked into the Sumner County Jail:

Johnny Ray Jackson, 53, of Gallatin: One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property 47 counts of identity theft Three counts of money laundering Two counts of theft of property greater than $10,000 One count of financial exploitation of the elderly Bond: $100,000

Claude Douglas Jennings, Jr., 61, of Lebanon: One count Conspiracy to commit theft of property 27 of counts identity theft Bond: $100,000

Timothy Earl Bennett, 60, of Lebanon: One count conspiracy to commit theft of property 25 counts of identity theft Bond: $100,000

Cooper Everett Jackson, 22, of Gallatin : One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property Five counts identity theft Bond: $10,000

Stephen Dustin McDole, 35, of Bowling Green, KY: One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property One count of identity theft Bond: $100,000

Courtney Wilson Beck, 45, of Mulga, AL: One count of conspiracy to commit theft of property Bond: $10,000



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.