6 injured after American Airlines jet makes hard landing at Kahului Airport

Jan. 28—A passenger and five flight attendants were injured after an American Airlines flight made a hard landing Saturday afternoon at Kahului Airport.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation confirmed that the American Airlines flight made a hard landing.

Maui Police Department spokeswoman Alana Pico said medics responded to a dispatch call at 2:21 p.m. They transported six individuals in stable condition to a hospital.

American said one customer and five flight attendants were transported to and released from the hospital.

"American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles to Maui experienced an issue upon landing in OGG (Kahului Airport)," American said in an email response to an inquiry by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.

"The aircraft was taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team," the airline said. "The safety of our customers is our top priority."

According to Flight Status Tracker, the flight was delayed by an hour and 19 minutes, departing Los Angeles International Airport at 10:18 a.m., after being scheduled to leave at 8:50 a.m.