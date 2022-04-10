6 injured in Chicago area shooting during gathering, police say

Six people were injured during a shooting in a west Chicago suburb early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a residential neighborhood in Elgin just before 2 a.m. to find five victims with injuries, who were all taken to area hospitals. Officers later learned a sixth victim with injuries had taken themselves to a hospital.

CHICAGO POLICE STAFFING THE LOWEST IN RECENT HISTORY AS DEPARTMENT REELS FROM 'GENERATION RESIGNATION'



Preliminary information is that the shooting happened during a gathering, and appears to be an isolated incident.



Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are actively investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available.



CHICAGO GUN VIOLENCE: 1 KILLED IN BLOODY WEEKEND THAT LEFT 17 WOUNDED, INCLUDING TEEN

Prior to this shooting, the city of Elgin's gunfire dashboard shows 16 year-to-date incidents involving three victims. Last year, the city had a total of 66 gunshot victims.