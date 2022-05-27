6 injured in early morning shooting at Anniston graduation party

May 27—Six people were injured in an early morning shooting at a graduation party in Anniston on Friday, according to a recent press release from the Anniston Police Department.

APD, assisted by the Oxford Police Department, responded to the shooting in the 1200 block Front Street "in the early morning hours," the release stated. Though none of the injuries sustained were considered life threatening, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles stated in the release that over 150 people were in attendance of the party — some as young as 14 years-old.

Bowles told The Anniston Star that the party had mostly minors and young adults in attendance and that the injuries were not severe.

Attendees were posting videos on the social media platform Snapchat, according to Bowles.

Bowles stated in the release that multiple vehicles were struck by stray bullets, and said firearms and shell casings were recovered at the scene and will be processed by APD's crime lab.

"The impulse to use firearms by the young people in our society is a tragedy and a shame," Bowles said in the release. "Your local police department is called after an event happens and is not able to predict this type of crime. It is up to the families and communities as a whole to protect our children from gun violence. APD is committed to doing whatever we can to help."

The release stated that the incident was under an active investigation, and thanked Oxford police for its assistance.

"If you have any additional information or videos, please contact our Investigative Division at 256-240-4000," Bowles stated in the release.

