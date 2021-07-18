6 injured in mass shooting on West Side

Good Morning America

At least 117 people have been killed in ongoing riots across South Africa despite the efforts of heavily outnumbered authorities to quell violent unrest sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. An additional six people were found dead on the roof of a mall in Thembisa township in Gauteng province, and the South African Police Service has opened an investigation to determine whether their deaths were related to the riots, according to Ntshavheni. The South African Police Service said in a statement Tuesday that many fatalities occurred during "stampedes" as scores of people looted food, liquor, clothes and electrical appliances from shops in poor areas.