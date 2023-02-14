6 inmates treated for apparent opioid overdoses in central Minnesota jail

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Six inmates were treated after apparently overdosing last weekend at the Morrison County jail in central Minnesota.

The Morrison County sheriff’s office reported that shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, jail staff found an unresponsive inmate in a housing unit. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and assisted correctional officers with lifesaving efforts, including administering naloxone, a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

While working on the first inmate, other inmates in the same housing unit began showing signs of a potential overdose. In total, six inmates showed signs of overdosing, and five were treated with naloxone.

All six male inmates in the same housing unit were transported to the Little Falls hospital for treatment and monitoring. After being evaluated at the hospital, the inmates were cleared and released back to the Morrison County jail.

In a news release, Sheriff Shawn Larsen said he was “proud of everyone’s collaborative efforts, for their quick response and lifesaving actions, which ultimately saved the lives of six inmates.”

The sheriff’s office said the Minnesota Department of Corrections was notified, and an investigation of the incident is being conducted by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Little Falls Police Department.

Related Articles