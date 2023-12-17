Here are 6 A-J stories that impacted Lubbock, West Texas

Over the course of 2023, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported on many stories that directly impacted Lubbock, West Texas and beyond.

Here are some of the most impactful stories we reported on through the year.

Sexual assault in a Plainview ISD elementary

On May 1, reporter Alex Driggars helped break the news about parents with students in Plainview ISD demanding answers after they claimed the district mishandled an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at an elementary school.

The alleged incident took place on April 19, with parents claiming a first grader at Plainview South Elementary performed a sexual act on another first grader while a teacher was in the room.

After days of complaints and calls to action by parents and others in the community, the school district released findings from an investigation on May 10, stating "a sexual assault did not occur." Calling the incident of a 6-year-old girl being coerced to simulate sexual acts on a 6-year-old boy a "mutual inappropriate sexual contact" and defined the 34 seconds of sexual contact as "brief."

As expected, parents were not happy with the findings and started calling for the resignation of the PISD Superintendent H.T. Sanchez.

Tensions only rose until the PISD school board hosted its regularly scheduled meeting on May 18, where 150 parents and protestors flocked to the board room to voice their outrage.

During this meeting, parents were limited by the board to speak for one minute, with some forcibly removed from the room by police. The meeting wrapped up with nor further resolution.

Planning & zoning cases spark debate at city council

Preserving Tech Terrace

In the fall of 2022, a planning and zoning case for a proposed 740-bed student housing development that would go where the Godbold building and Cafe J sit near 19th Street and Boston Avenue was presented to Lubbock's Planning & Zoning Commission.

The fight between the developers and the Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association would span three months in 2022 until November 2022, when the Planning & Zoning Commission finally voted against the project.

However, in January 2023, the developers refiled another tweaked version of the project, which sparked the neighborhood to file a Motion to Dismiss, citing a lack of jurisdiction due to the city zoning ordinance.

The commission heard the project again and sided with the developer, moving the project to the city council's agenda, where it ultimately failed in Febuary 2023.

South Overton speaks out

Graphic of the South Overton Student Housing project west of University Avenue and between 14th and 15th Street. The building will be 7 stories tall, house 707 students and contain a 544 parking space structure.

A few months later, developers pursued a similar student housing project next to the Historic South Overton Neighborhood just east of the Texas Tech campus.

Developers proposed a 707-bed student housing development that would sit behind CVS and the Wesley Foundation Building on University Avenue.

Unlike the other project in the nearby Tech Terrace neighborhood, the commission approved this proposal after one meeting and it was sent to the city council for final judgment.

After nearly three hours of hosting a public hearing, with eight people speaking in favor and more than 20 opposing the project on top of 102 letters in favor and 64 against the project, the council struck down the proposal.

Tornadoes impact Texas Panhandle, South Plains

Devastation in Perryton

A tornado outbreak left a path of destruction, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Perryton.

Already covering a political event in Amarillo earlier in the day, Avalanche-Journal reporter Alex Driggars responded to Perryton in the northern Panhandle just hours after a deadly EF3 tornado swept through the city's heart on June 15.

Three people were killed, with 50 people hospitalized at the time. The number of hospitalizations grew to reach over 100 over the following days.

Photos and videos of the town showed the true horror of the tornado's impact on the city of 8,500 people. In the following days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for the city to receive additional aid.

Driggars also talked to one of the citizens and business owners in the city — Jason Huddleston — who said the city had no warning or sirens ahead of the tornado.

Local officials later confirmed the tornado siren system failed because of a loss of power during the storm.

Matador's tornado

One week later, on June 22, another EF3 tornado struck Texas — Matador — leaving four people dead, 15 wounded and much of the community in ruins.

A team from the A-J was on the scene Thursday morning as several resources from Lubbock were helping the city of fewer than 600 people clean up.

The tornado's impact was more focused on the western part of the town, hitting the community's power transformer, Dollar General, and the only café in town — the Matador Diner.

Witnesses who spoke to the Avalanche-Journal shortly after daybreak Thursday morning said the storm came with little warning.

“It seemed like a long time — probably 20, 30 seconds and then it’s over,” said Pat Smith, Matador's mayor.

Texas Tech receives valuable research funding

Back in November, Texas voters approved the creation of a nearly $4 billion research fund for four emerging research universities.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec speaks during the Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Texas Tech is set to receive at least $44.4 million per year from the Texas University Fund, which will have a local impact and statewide impact.

Tech President Lawrence Schovanec spoke to the A-J back in September about big wins for the university in enrollment, research and philanthropy over the past year.

Schovanec also spoke about how the fund's creation would allow the university to hire 100 new faculty members over the next five years on top of the faculty and staff the university hires yearly.

According to a 2021 report from the TTU System, Texas Tech has a $3 billion regional impact and has a multiplier of 23 for every dollar invested into research at Tech by the state.

"I believe, as our research enterprise grows and the general brand of Texas Tech is strengthened, that will make us more competitive for students," he said. "It will enhance our ability to provide the support services to students and make them more successful."

