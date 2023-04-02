6 juveniles from Lowell arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Groton, police say

Six juveniles from Lowell were arrested after police said they crashed a stolen motor vehicle through the common on Main Street in Groton early Sunday morning.

All six juveniles were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and various other motor vehicle charges. Police did not release their names because they are juveniles.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, Groton police were notified that Shirley Police were trying to stop a car that was speeding on Route 225 in Shirley.

A Groton police officer was in the area of Long Hill Road, or Route 225, when the vehicle from the Shirley incident sped past them in excess of 80 miles per hour, police said.

The vehicle continued towards the center of town and crashed through the common at Pleasant and Main Streets, police said. The Groton officer responded to the crash on Main Street and started searching for the occupants.

An alert resident reported that five or six occupants got out of the crashed vehicle and ran down Willowdale Road. Officers from Ayer, Shirley and Pepperell Police along with a Pepperell Police K9 responded to assist with the search.

Police found five juvenile suspects behind a dental office on Main Street and they found a sixth juvenile on Willowdale Road.

No injuries were reported.

