6 killed, 69 injured as Russian missiles rain down on Kharkiv, Kyiv and Pavlohrad

Ukrainian rescuers search for survivors after a direct hit on a residential building Tuesday in Kharkiv, one of at least three cities in eastern and central Ukraine targeted in a massive attack from the air by Russian forces. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a wave of Russian missile strikes early Tuesday against cities in eastern and central Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

Five of the deaths were in the frontline city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country after residential buildings were hit in attacks that also injured 51, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a social media post.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 30 residential properties had been damaged, 1,000 windows broken and water, electricity and heat knocked out in some parts of the city, Ukraine's second largest.

The Energy Ministry confirmed that damage to its transmission network meant 11,000 people were left without electricity in Kharkiv but said that repair work was underway.

To the south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a major attack on the city of Pavlohrad killed a 43-year-old woman and injured another person, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko's office reported that 20 people had been injured mostly in Solomianskyi district, where a direct hit by a missile destroyed the entrance to high-rise building. Thirteen of the injured are in the hospital.

A commercial building and parked cars in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city were set ablaze after a missile struck a residential street and residents of an apartment building had to be evacuated after an unexploded warhead was discovered in the block.

Missiles also hit a non-residential building Pecherskyi district and electricity and water supply was sporadic across the districts targeted in the attacks.

Outlying areas of the capital were also hit including Bucha where three people were injured by falling debris and two multi-story buildings, farm buildings and cars were damaged.

The attacks come two days after 27 civilians were killed in shelling of a busy Sunday market in Russia-annexed Donetsk which the region's Kremlin-appointed head said was carried out by Ukrainian forces.

Russia's foreign ministry blamed Ukraine calling it a "deliberate terrorist act," while first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said he would raise the attack at the Security Council.

Both the Ukrainian Defense Forces and President Volodymyr Zelensky have denied any Ukrainian involvement with Zelensky saying Russia was responsible for the death of the Ukrainians killed in the attack.