6 killed in 'shocking' mass shooting in Plymouth, England

The crime scene in Plymouth, England. William Dax/Getty Images

Six people were killed on Thursday evening during a mass shooting in Plymouth, England.

One of the deceased is the suspected gunman, police said. A witness told The Times newspaper that she saw a man kick down the door to a house and shoot a woman and girl who looked to be around five years old. Later, after fleeing from the home, the gunman ran through a nearby park and shot two people walking their dogs, The Times reports.

Mass shootings are rare in England, which has one of the world's lowest gun homicide rates. Home Secretary Priti Patel called the incident "shocking," adding, "my prayers are with those affected."

