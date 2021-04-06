6 Luxurious NYC Homes for Sale With Dreamy Private Outdoor Terraces

Shivani Vora
·5 min read

Outdoor space is an attractive feature in any home, but in the urban jungle of New York, where square footage is at a premium, it’s that much more prized. And today more so than ever, according to Deepti Mittal, an agent with Douglas Elliman. “In the wake of the pandemic and [with] the emphasis on being outside, buyers in the city are vying for properties where they can get fresh air and a taste of nature from the privacy of their homes,” she says. Though apartments with balconies aren’t hard to find, those with terraces large enough to be homes themselves are rare gems that come at a high price. From a rooftop garden with a kitchen in a Chelsea penthouse to a 50-foot-long courtyard in an Upper East Side garden terrace duplex, below are six listings where what’s outside matters as much—if not more—than the interiors.

The Solarium Penthouse Great Room at 555 West End Avenue.
The Solarium Penthouse Great Room at 555 West End Avenue.
HayesDavidson

555 West End Avenue, The Penthouse

Spanning two floors in a Beaux Arts condominium with just 12 units, this six-bedroom penthouse lacks nothing when it comes to luxury. There’s the 22-foot-high vaulted ceiling in the great room, for example, and top-of-the-line finishes that include handcrafted white oak and marble. The highlights, however, are the multiple terraces: one off the great room, the wraparounds outside the bedrooms, and a 1,520-square-foot roof area with unobstructed city and river views. An exterior staircase connects the upper and main levels into a single stunning space.

Price: $42 million

Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Square Footage: 8,400 plus 3,100 of outdoor space

For more information, please click here.

The penthouse terrace at 145 Central Park North overlooks the entire park, framed by the city skyline.
The penthouse terrace at 145 Central Park North overlooks the entire park, framed by the city skyline.

145 Central Park North, Penthouse B

Nearly every room of this light-flooded four-bedroom penthouse overlooks Central Park: the open-concept living, dining and kitchen areas, the master suite, and a second bedroom. Other notable features include white oak floors, balcony off one of the bedrooms, and terrace that’s accessible via the common space. But the real winner is the spacious rooftop garden with park views that are hard to beat. Savor them while you take a soak in the Jacuzzi that’s big enough for you and several of your friends to enjoy.

Price: $4.7 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Square Footage: 1,751 plus 701 of outdoor space

For more information, please click here.

The view from the Thomas Heatherwick&#x002013;designed penthouse at 515 West 18th St.
The view from the Thomas Heatherwick–designed penthouse at 515 West 18th St.
Chris Leary

515 West 18th Street, Penthouse 1019

The Thomas Heatherwick–designed Lantern House has a four-bedroom penthouse for sale that features eight oversized bay windows overlooking Chelsea and the Empire State Building. An oak-and-bronze-clad staircase leads to a rooftop garden that spans almost 900 square feet and offers panoramas of the city skyline. The outdoor kitchen includes a fridge and grill and plenty of space for seating, making it the ideal gathering spot for family and friends.

Price: $12.9 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 2,810 plus 900 of terrace space

For more information, please click here.

The dining room at The Benson offers views of the 2,500-square-foot garden terrace.
The dining room at The Benson offers views of the 2,500-square-foot garden terrace.

The Benson, 1045 Madison Avenue, Garden Terrace Duplex

One of 15 homes in The Benson, a new development on the Upper East Side designed by AD100 architect Peter Pennoyer, the four-bedroom garden terrace duplex has an aesthetic that’s more classic than contemporary, with details like crown moldings and hand-painted cabinetry. The sprawling residence has two terraces: a smaller space off the living room with a garden, and another accessible via a pair of French doors in the kitchen and dining area that’s a 50-foot courtyard with a European feel.

Price: $13.25 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Square Footage: 3,404 plus 1,227 of outdoor space

For more information, please click here.

The wraparound Landmark Penthouse terrace at at 111 West 57th Street.
The wraparound Landmark Penthouse terrace at at 111 West 57th Street.
Colin Miller

111 West 57th Street, The Landmark Penthouse Terrace

Situated atop Steinway Hall, the three-bedroom Landmark Penthouse has a soaring great room with 26-foot-high ceilings and arched glass doors that open onto a 1,000-square-foot wraparound terrace with south, east, and west exposures. It’s impressive, but the showstopper is the 2,500-square-foot terrace on the second floor with treetop views of Central Park. The terrace also overlooks the copper roof and copper lantern that top Steinway Hall—which workers have restored to their original shine by using toothbrushes.

Price: $21 million

Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 5,269 plus over 3,500 of outdoor space

For more information, please click here.

The outdoor terrace with built-in kitchen at Quay Tower, in Brooklyn Heights.
The outdoor terrace with built-in kitchen at Quay Tower, in Brooklyn Heights.

Quay Tower, Penthouse 1C

In Quay Tower, a new condominium in Brooklyn Heights, this duplex penthouse is surrounded by views of the waterfront and Manhattan skyline. AD100 interior design firm Marmol Radziner is behind the sleek aesthetic inspired by California modernism: The unit includes large windows, lots of neutral tones, and bronze hardware finishes. The home’s standout feature is the 629-square-foot rooftop terrace that has a propane fireplace, kitchen with a grill, half bath, and space enough to accommodate 10 people for a sit-down meal.

Price: $8.5 million

Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms

Square Footage: 2,789 plus 629 of terrace space

For more information, please click here.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • How Saturated Color Gave Life to Each Room in This 7,000-Square-Foot Home

    Designer Taylor Anne knew how to let each hue tell its own story.

  • Patio furniture and décor just went on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond—here's what to shop

    Get patio furniture, décor and more heavily discounted at Bed Bath & Beyond right now—find out more.

  • Drew Barrymore Thinks This Common Outdoor Furniture Accent is 'Grody'

    Summer is fast approaching and we could not be more excited to transform our backyards into a dreamy outdoor living space we can use to sip cocktails, catch up with friends, watch a fire and grill all of our favorite summer foods. We’ve been scouring our favorite retailers for outdoor furniture deals to help us […]

  • Home of the Week: This Soaring $32 Million Bahamian Mansion Comes With a Porsche and a Range Rover

    This spread comes with its own private sandy cove, a private boat dock, and a pool that looks out over the lagoon.

  • 'Potential for double-digit price growth could continue' for GTA housing: TRREB

    The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the average selling price jumped 21.6 per cent in March, compared to the same month last year to $1,097,565.

  • Home Tours: This $38 Million SoCal Mansion Has a 55-Foot Pool That Will Rival Any Resort’s

    Choose between beach and pool for your afternoon swim.

  • The Home Depot is having a massive sale on all things patio furniture and décor

    The Home Depot is having a major spring savings event with up to 20% off patio furniture grills and more.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon makes way for next crew to space station

    The short "taxi" flight clears the way for arrival of another Crew Dragon later this month.

  • The 15 best places to buy patio and outdoor furniture online

    Looking to upgrade your patio? Online retailers like Wayfair, Plow & Hearth, Target, and more are the best places to buy outdoor furniture online.

  • Amazon shoppers are freaking out over this 'perfect' all-in-one kitchen gadget: 'Wins out over the Instant Pot'

    With over 300 smart cooking presets, the Chef iQ is so good that I've decided to donate my Instant Pot and make this my go-to smart cooker.

  • Hometown Police Department mourns loss of veteran officer killed while investigating crash

    An Oak Lawn man faces reckless homicide and DUI charges after allegedly striking and killing a Hometown police lieutenant directing traffic in the south suburb.

  • EXPLAINER: How long did it take medics to reach Floyd?

    As Derek Chauvin's defense attorney attempted to shift blame from the former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, he questioned paramedics on delays in their efforts to resuscitate Floyd. The testimony struck at central questions of the trial: When and how did Floyd die?

  • Test Drive, Pandemic Edition: Hitching a Ride in the Mercedes EQS—Via Zoom

    The flagship Mercedes-Benz EV gets the Zoom treatment, turning even the run-o’-the-mill drive review into a surreal event.

  • California is on the brink of drought – again. Is it ready?

    It’s been just four years since the state’s last drought emergency and battles are beginning over how scarce supplies are rationed A farm with a swimming pool near Fresno, California, in 2015. For some in rural communities, the last drought never really ended. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters California is at the edge of another protracted drought, just a few years after one of the worst dry spells in state history left poor and rural communities without well water, triggered major water restrictions in cities, forced farmers to idle their fields, killed millions of trees, and fueled devastating megafires. On Thursday, the unofficial end of California’s wet season, officials announced that the accumulation of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Cascades was about 40% below average levels. The state doesn’t have enough snow and rain banked to replenish its groundwater supplies, feed its rivers and streams or fill depleted reservoirs. The dry bed of Lake Mendocino, a key reservoir in the region, during the last drought in 2014. Photograph: Noah Berger/Reuters “It’s not just that we’re anticipating a dry year, it’s that this is our second extremely dry year, in a row,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles and the Nature Conservancy. California – along with much of the US west – is parched, Swain added, and should brace for water cuts and arid conditions that could trigger more destructive wildfires. Just four years since the state’s last drought emergency, experts and advocates say the state isn’t ready to cope with what could be months and possibly years of drought to come. Heading into the summer, battles are heating up between cities, farms and environmentalists over how scarce supplies are rationed. ‘We’re simply not prepared’ In the San Joaquin Valley – California’s farming heartland – the last drought never really ended for some. There are still communities in rural Tulare county that are getting their water delivered by trucks, homes with massive tanks parked out front. Reserves of groundwater that millions of households rely on for drinking, cooking and bathing, in some cases, never fully recovered. Our water system is already strained. We’re going to need the whole system to change Nicola Ulibarri But at the height of the state’s last major drought, which ran from 2012 through 2016, things were even worse. When residential wells ran dry, “high schools opened up early so students could shower before class”, said Erick Orellana, a policy advocate at the non-profit Community Water Center. Households lucky enough to dredge up some water ran hoses over to neighbors whose supplies had run dry, “so they could flush their toilets”, he said. Underserved communities, Latino and Native communities were the worst affected. Looking ahead, “we’re simply not prepared to prevent that from happening again”, Orellana said. Already, the California department of water resources has announced major cuts to the reservoirs and aqueducts that supply farms and cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation, which delivers water to farms up and down the state’s Central Valley, said agricultural customers south of California’s delta, which feeds into the San Francisco Bay, will not be getting any water this year. And some localities, including Marin county, north of the San Francisco Bay, have asked residents to voluntarily cut back on their water use. “But our water system is already strained” said Nicola Ulibarri, who researches water management at the University of California, Irvine. The state’s massive agriculture industry, which supplies what amounts to a quarter of the US food supply, sucks up 80% of the state’s water resources. Much of the rest is pumped to cities and towns across the region. California is already drawing so much water from the state’s bay delta that endangered, native fish species are in decline. There just isn’t enough water to go around, she added, “and that to me signals we’re going to need the whole system to change”. The California aqueduct and farm fields are seen in the Central Valley. The agriculture industry uses the vast majority of California’s water. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters When rivers and reservoirs run dry, farmers turn to pumping more and more water from the ground. During the last drought, they sucked up so much water that many farm workers and other residents in the San Joaquin Valley were left without any. Since then, California passed its first-ever law regulating the use of groundwater. As part of the new legislation, over the past two years, communities have been developing proposals to conserve reserves. But these plans haven’t been implemented yet, said Ulibarri – and especially on the heels of the coronavirus crisis, which drained state coffers, state politicians may not have the will or resources to fund much-needed changes. And even as officials review proposals for making changes, big farmers have been able to lobby for more water rights. “Meanwhile, there’s no real lobby for households that also need water,” said Camille Pannu, who directs the Water Justice Clinic at the UC Davis School of Law. “And that’s how we end up with really stark racial inequalities when it comes to access to water” Wildfire and a changing climate Political clashes over where the limited water supplies should be allocated have already flared up across the state. Environmentalists have warned that they may sue the federal government to prevent it from redirecting delta water to farms at the expense of endangered smelt and salmon. Agricultural lobbies have been pushing the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall campaign, to provide assurances. And groups such as the Community Water Center have been pushing legislators to pass bills to protect underserved, rural communities’ access. Scientists are worried drought will mean even worse fires, which have already reached historic levels in California. Photograph: Eugene García/EPA But as officials face fraught decisions about how to allocate water, scientists are warning that the drought will also bring fiercer, more destructive fires across the west. Over the past decade, drought in California contributed to the death of about 163m trees – and dead vegetation has helped fuel some of the most destructive fires in the state’s history over the past few years. The current drought, and the previous one, are characterized by not just low precipitation – but also hotter weather, said Swain of UCLA. Not only drier, but also hotter conditions have primed the landscape to kindle more destructive blazes. “Extreme, intense fires are the exclamation points at the end of long-term droughts,” he said. Last year, which saw the state’s worst wildfire season on record, left 31 people dead, and burned up more than 10,000 buildings. In regions devastated by recent megafires, toxic fallout from the flames has also tainted limited drinking water supplies. “This year is likely to bring more big burns,” Swain said. “There isn’t really any sign of relief on the horizon.”

  • Costco Is Selling a Pool Float Perfect For Those Hot, Lazy Summer Days

    Having access to a pool in the summer is quite a luxury, especially when you live in a big city. If you are fortunate enough to have a pool, then you know the importance of having the perfect pool float to carry out all of your lazy, summer fantasies. There is just something about lounging […]

  • Costco Is Selling Chic, Folding Wooden Chairs That Are Perfect for Patio & Poolside Seating

    Pandemic living made us turn our attention inward, to the homes we were spending all of our time in. Now that it’s spring season, we’re turning outward — to outdoor living, that is — and looking to spruce up our backyards and patios with furniture and decor finds that will turn our open-air spaces into […]

  • Gray Whale Calf Swims With Mother Off California Coast

    A gray whale calf was spotted with its mother in the waters off the coast of Southern California in January.Footage captured by drone during a whale watching tour shows a young gray whale following its mother off the coast of Dana Point.According to Dana Point Whale Watching, newborn gray whales and their mothers travel south during January and February, passing the Dana Point Harbor each year during migratory season. Credit: danawharf.com via Storyful

  • Dolphin 'Stampede' Wows Whale Watchers Off the Coast of Dana Point

    Whale watchers were treated to an amazing “dolphin stampede” off the coast of Dana Point in California.Footage captured by Capt Dave’s Whale Watching in March shows the dolphins frantically swimming through the water, much to the delight of spectators.“While the blue whale was understandably the highlight of our weekend, spending time with thousands of common dolphins, who were at times stampeding, definitely comes in a close second,” Capt Dave’s said in a Facebook post.“Dana Point made famous the dolphin stampede. They occur spontaneously and anytime during the year,” the post said. Credit: Capt Dave’s Whale Watching via Storyful

  • Your First Tarot Card Reading of April Is Here

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • How To Make Chicken Cacciatore With White Wine Sauce (Roman-Style Pollo alla Cacciatora) | Rachael Ray

    Watch Rach show you how to make a delicious Roman-style Chicken Cacciatore with white wine sauce.