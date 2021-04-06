6 Luxurious NYC Homes for Sale With Dreamy Private Outdoor Terraces
Outdoor space is an attractive feature in any home, but in the urban jungle of New York, where square footage is at a premium, it’s that much more prized. And today more so than ever, according to Deepti Mittal, an agent with Douglas Elliman. “In the wake of the pandemic and [with] the emphasis on being outside, buyers in the city are vying for properties where they can get fresh air and a taste of nature from the privacy of their homes,” she says. Though apartments with balconies aren’t hard to find, those with terraces large enough to be homes themselves are rare gems that come at a high price. From a rooftop garden with a kitchen in a Chelsea penthouse to a 50-foot-long courtyard in an Upper East Side garden terrace duplex, below are six listings where what’s outside matters as much—if not more—than the interiors.
555 West End Avenue, The Penthouse
Spanning two floors in a Beaux Arts condominium with just 12 units, this six-bedroom penthouse lacks nothing when it comes to luxury. There’s the 22-foot-high vaulted ceiling in the great room, for example, and top-of-the-line finishes that include handcrafted white oak and marble. The highlights, however, are the multiple terraces: one off the great room, the wraparounds outside the bedrooms, and a 1,520-square-foot roof area with unobstructed city and river views. An exterior staircase connects the upper and main levels into a single stunning space.
Price: $42 million
Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Square Footage: 8,400 plus 3,100 of outdoor space
For more information, please click here.
145 Central Park North, Penthouse B
Nearly every room of this light-flooded four-bedroom penthouse overlooks Central Park: the open-concept living, dining and kitchen areas, the master suite, and a second bedroom. Other notable features include white oak floors, balcony off one of the bedrooms, and terrace that’s accessible via the common space. But the real winner is the spacious rooftop garden with park views that are hard to beat. Savor them while you take a soak in the Jacuzzi that’s big enough for you and several of your friends to enjoy.
Price: $4.7 million
Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Square Footage: 1,751 plus 701 of outdoor space
For more information, please click here.
515 West 18th Street, Penthouse 1019
The Thomas Heatherwick–designed Lantern House has a four-bedroom penthouse for sale that features eight oversized bay windows overlooking Chelsea and the Empire State Building. An oak-and-bronze-clad staircase leads to a rooftop garden that spans almost 900 square feet and offers panoramas of the city skyline. The outdoor kitchen includes a fridge and grill and plenty of space for seating, making it the ideal gathering spot for family and friends.
Price: $12.9 million
Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Square Footage: 2,810 plus 900 of terrace space
For more information, please click here.
The Benson, 1045 Madison Avenue, Garden Terrace Duplex
One of 15 homes in The Benson, a new development on the Upper East Side designed by AD100 architect Peter Pennoyer, the four-bedroom garden terrace duplex has an aesthetic that’s more classic than contemporary, with details like crown moldings and hand-painted cabinetry. The sprawling residence has two terraces: a smaller space off the living room with a garden, and another accessible via a pair of French doors in the kitchen and dining area that’s a 50-foot courtyard with a European feel.
Price: $13.25 million
Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Square Footage: 3,404 plus 1,227 of outdoor space
For more information, please click here.
111 West 57th Street, The Landmark Penthouse Terrace
Situated atop Steinway Hall, the three-bedroom Landmark Penthouse has a soaring great room with 26-foot-high ceilings and arched glass doors that open onto a 1,000-square-foot wraparound terrace with south, east, and west exposures. It’s impressive, but the showstopper is the 2,500-square-foot terrace on the second floor with treetop views of Central Park. The terrace also overlooks the copper roof and copper lantern that top Steinway Hall—which workers have restored to their original shine by using toothbrushes.
Price: $21 million
Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Square Footage: 5,269 plus over 3,500 of outdoor space
For more information, please click here.
Quay Tower, Penthouse 1C
In Quay Tower, a new condominium in Brooklyn Heights, this duplex penthouse is surrounded by views of the waterfront and Manhattan skyline. AD100 interior design firm Marmol Radziner is behind the sleek aesthetic inspired by California modernism: The unit includes large windows, lots of neutral tones, and bronze hardware finishes. The home’s standout feature is the 629-square-foot rooftop terrace that has a propane fireplace, kitchen with a grill, half bath, and space enough to accommodate 10 people for a sit-down meal.
Price: $8.5 million
Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms
Square Footage: 2,789 plus 629 of terrace space
For more information, please click here.
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest