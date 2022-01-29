6 Luxury Charter Yachts Perfect for Exploring Remote Tropical Destinations

Perhaps the best—and most obvious—feature of yachts is their ability to travel anywhere with deep water. That means going far beyond the usual cruising grounds like the US Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico. It means bypassing Cancun and Cozumel and instead traveling to Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, with its abundant marine life, rainforests and beaches. The Bahamas is a busy destination, but if you avoid Freeport and head south for the Exumas, you’ll see islands like Stocking, where time stands still. The San Blas Islands in Panama are even more rewarding for natural beauty and cultural diversity. Outliers like the Galapagos and much farther afield, the Seychelles, are maritime crossroads for multiple species. The good news is that luxury charter yachts can reach these cruising grounds, serving as a comfortable home in even the most remote waters.

Pacific Coast, Costa Rica

This country’s primal attractions include helicoptering over volcanoes to land beside untamed rivers, zip-lining virgin rain forests and free diving with whales, sea turtles and mega-pods of dolphins as well as navigating shivers of sharks in a submersible off Cocos Island. Taking you to the action, Endless Summer’s treasure trove includes kiteboards, dinghies and snorkeling equipment, plus—naturally—a generous wine cellar. From $250,000 per week via Y.CO

San Blas Islands, Panama

The remote San Blas feature some of the world’s richest marine life among 365 mostly uninhabited islands. Thanks to adventure firm Pelorus, all areas are accessible aboard the 165-foot Trending. That means solo-exploring Coiba’s diverse ecosystem, snorkeling the Holandes Cays, kayaking rain forest rivers in Cerro Hoya and hiking Pipeline Road in Gamboa for exceptional bird-watching. From $210,000 per week via Pelorus

Stocking Island, Exumas

This narrow out island has a population of 10 but rewards charterers with sea caves and empty beaches. At 280 feet, charter yacht Bold has a stunning interior and a large, open stern with water toys including electric foilers and transparent kayaks; there’s even a helipad. And its nine-foot draft provides entrée to the other local islands. From $990,000 per week via Cookson Adventures

Aldabra Atoll, Seychelles

Home to 150,000 giant sea turtles, the Aldabra Atoll is the world’s second-largest coral atoll, made up of 55,000 acres of outer islands. Recently renovated, the 13-stateroom Bleu de Nîmes is no stranger to the Seychelles. With an itinerary organized by Cookson Adventures, its helicopter delivers quick access to out islands and dive sites, as well as beachside cafés serving local Creole cuisine. From $486,500 per week via Edmiston

Galápagos Islands

Explore one of the planet’s richest nature reserves aboard the 164-foot Aqua Mare. The archipelago offers giant tortoises, iguana colonies and multiple bird species. Adventurers can kayak above giant Galápagos sharks, snorkel with sea lions and explore lavascapes before returning for a dip in the Jacuzzi and a gourmet meal. From $196,000 per week via Northrop & Johnson

Grenada

Grenada’s southernmost location in the Windwards defines secluded Caribbean cruising. Aboard the 203-foot Flag, guests can watch leatherback turtles from the sundeck pool, then explore shipwrecks, dive the marine sanctuary, hike rain forests in the Grand Etang preserve and land on the Spice Island’s copious beaches, including Black Bay Beach for a private barbecue on black sand. From $427,600 per week via Burgess

