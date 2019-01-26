These 6 Marijuana Polls All Share 1 Thing in Common

Once considered taboo, marijuana is nothing of the sort any longer. The legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada last year legitimized the pot industry and rolled out the red carpet for Wall Street and long-term investors to place their bets.

We witnessed plenty of advancement on the cannabis front in the United States, too, with Missouri and Utah approving medical marijuana, while Vermont and Michigan OK'd recreational use. Also, the U.S. Food Drug Administration approved its first cannabis-derived drug, and President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law, giving the green light to hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol products.

A book on federal and state marijuana laws next to a judge's gavel. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Marijuana gains little traction at the U.S. federal level

Last year probably couldn't have been better for the marijuana industry... save for the small fact that it remains a wholly illegal drug at the federal level in the United States. Classified as a Schedule I substance, cannabis is illicit, highly prone to abuse, and not recognized as having any medical benefits.

As you can imagine, this classification creates challenges for cannabis companies in the U.S., even with roughly two-thirds of the country having legalized pot in some capacity at the state level. For instance, most companies have little or no access to basic banking services. This is because banks fear the potential for criminal and/or financial penalties if caught providing financial services to marijuana companies.

Additionally, Section 280E of the U.S. tax code ensures that profitable weed businesses struggle. This portion of the tax code disallows normal business deductions for companies that sell a federally illicit substance, save for cost of goods sold. The end result can be an effective tax rate of between 70% and 90% for profitable pot businesses.

Americans send a clear message about cannabis to politicians

While there's been little progress at the federal level on cannabis reform, the clear message being sent by the American public is that they'd like to see it happen. Since January 2018, six major polls have been released that gauged the public's perception of cannabis, and they've all shared one thing in common: an overwhelming desire to see recreational pot legalized.

A person touching a tablet screen that shows the word legalize written under a cannabis leaf. More

Image source: Getty Images.