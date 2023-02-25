6 men arrested for allegedly exploiting minors online in Colorado Springs

Feb. 24—Six men have been arrested for allegedly using the internet to "lure and exploit minors," according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said the arrests of all six men were between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 and followed a 3-day joint undercover investigation by the CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, comprised of CSPD and EPCSO detectives, along with the US Army Criminal Investigation Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to CSPD, the following suspects were arrested as part of the undercover investigation:

— Aaron Thompson — 31 years old

— Mark Gasgonia — 31 years old

— Richard Castro — 30 years old

— Travis Anderson — 46 years old

— Noah Casady — 23 years old

— Steven Marks — 58 years old

Jail records showed that both Thompson and Marks are being held on a $100,000 bond, as of Thursday evening.

If you suspect a child has fallen trap to being exploited online, you can report it by calling 1-800-THE-LOST or by clicking or tapping here.

