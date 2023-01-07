6 men arrested after police spot gun, begin pursuit at St. Paul funeral of Mall of America homicide victim

A man wanted for a shooting and six other men attending the funeral for the St. Paul teen slain last month at the Mall of America were sought by police Friday afternoon as they left the services, prompting a chase that led to a massive search in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood.

Six of the seven men were arrested on various charges, including weapons possession and fleeing police, said St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster, but the suspect in a Dec. 12 St. Paul shooting was still on the run.

Ernster gave the following details about the Friday events:

During the St. Paul funeral for Johntae Hudson, 19, who was fatally shot Dec 23 at the Mall of America, police officers at St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church and Elmhurst Cemetery saw one man with a handgun and another man who was a suspect in the nonfatal Dec. 12 shooting.

The officers waited until after the service to confront the men.

About 3:15 p.m., the two men got into an SUV with five other men leaving the cemetery. When the vehicle pulled into a gas station at Dale Street and Larpenteur Avenue, officers attempted to stop the SUV to take the men into custody.

One man jumped out and ran and was taken into custody. The man who officers said had a gun at the funeral, and the man wanted in connection with the Dec. 12 shooting, were with four others in the SUV as it fled. Police pursued the suspects as they fled down Larpenteur to Fairview Avenue and onto Minnesota 36.

From there the vehicle fled south on Interstate 35W and onto University Avenue. St. Paul officers lost sight of the SUV and other agencies picked up the chase. The SUV was found abandoned near 11th Avenue and University Avenue in Southeast Minneapolis.

Several agencies searched the Dinkytown area near the University of Minnesota, and four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man were taken into custody.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man was the one allegedly seen with the gun at the funeral. Officers found a bag near him containing a 9-mm handgun and clothing he was seen wearing at the services.

Two of the 19-year-olds were arrested with weapons. One had a 9-mm handgun on him and the other had an AR pistol in a backpack.

All five men were booked into the Ramsey County Jail on various charges.

The Dec. 12 shooting suspect was not found and was still wanted by police.

Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the Bloomington mall’s Nordstrom store. A dispute between two groups of young men led to the gunfire, police said.

The shooting forced authorities to lock down the nation’s largest shopping center on one of the last days of the holiday season.

Prosecutors have charged four teenagers — an 18-year-old and three 17-year-olds — in the case.

