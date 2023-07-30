6 migrant workers intentionally hit by driver at Lincolnton Walmart, police say

Six people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Lincolnton on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

Police say around 1:17 p.m., an assault with a vehicle happened at Walmart on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton.

Law enforcement says six migrant workers were hit in what they believe was an intentional vehicle assault. All of the workers were taken to the hospital with different injuries, but none appeared to be life-threatening.

ALSO READ: 84-year-old man struck, killed while changing tire on York County highway

Officers say the car is an older model, a mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack, and the driver was described as an older white male.

The department is asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle and the driver.

Police say the motive for the assault is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian struck, shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says)







