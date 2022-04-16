$6 Million WaCo Verdict + DeWine Has Covid + JD Vance Gets Trump Nod

Get on up, Marietta! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 61 Low: 31.

Here are the top stories in Marietta today:

A Washington County jury has decided AEP should pay the family of Elsa Thompson $6,000,000. She died in a 2019 house fire caused by a power line. (Marietta Times) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is quarantining with Covid-19. The fully vaccinated and boosted governor is experiencing mild symptoms and still undergoing monoclonal antibody treatments. (Statehouse News Bureau) The Donald has given Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance the nod. Yesterday former President Donald J Trump officially endorsed the Hillbilly Elegy author saying he's the most qualified and ready to win in November. (NBC News) Athens law enforcement is joining a multi-county drug task force. Deputies and prosecutors from Athens will team up with law enforcement agencies from Washington, Noble, Morgan, and Monroe Counties. (WTAP)

Josh Schlicher, Mayor of Marietta Ohio : "Around town we've been removing a lot of dangerous and overgrown trees. We have a massive tree removal and trimming project this year. Many of the areas we will be working on have not been touched in many many years. Our goal is to preve..." (Facebook)

Marietta/Belpre Health Department : "Are you drinking too much? What role does alcohol play in your life? #mymbhd #mariettaoh #belpreoh #health #alcoholawareness #healthyhabits" (Facebook)

Harmar Village - Marietta, Ohio: "Recognize this gal? When she's not promoting area tourism, Deana Clark, Executive Director of the Marietta-Washington County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has a side gig. She and her husband, Marvin and their band, the Ohio Valley Opry [..." (Facebook)

Marietta College: "During the 13th annual All Scholars Day, more than 180 students presented original creative works, individual and team research projects and internship experiences." (Facebook)

Marietta College: "Men's Lacrosse celebrates Senior Day with an impressive win over Wilmington #PioNation #BringForthAPioneer #d3lax" (Facebook)

Memorial Health System: "Fat burning workout with dumbbells!" (Facebook)

Visit Marietta Ohio: "Family coming to visit this weekend and looking for something fun to do? How about trying your hand at disc golf on the Big Buckeye course located at the Broughton Nature and Wildlife Education Area? https://thebroughtonfoundation.org/di..." (Facebook)

Marietta/Belpre Health Department: "It is National Takeback Day! Remove unneeded medications from your home as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting. Check with your local police department to see if they take drop offs for dispo..." (Facebook)

