6 minutes: Raleigh police correct timeline on fatal shooting of man by officers

The Raleigh Police Department issued a correction Friday night to its timeline in the fatal shooting of a man outside the Southeast District police station on May 7.

The department now says just six minutes elapsed between the first officer’s arrival at the station on Rock Quarry Road and the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez Núñez, who police say was throwing Molotov cocktails at police vehicles and at officers.

The department’s initial report released Friday afternoon had reported 16 minutes between those events.

“In our continuous effort to maintain transparency, the Raleigh Police Department submits this addendum to the Five-Day Report,” the Friday night news release stated.

Here is the corrected timeline now offered by the city:

▪ At approximately 1:02 p.m., Rodriguez Núñez entered the RPD Southeast District parking lot traveling in a silver van.

▪ At approximately 1:18 p.m., Lt. M.F. Schabel drove up to the station.

▪ At approximately 1:24 p.m., reports of shots fired were radioed to the communication dispatcher.

“Approximately 6 minutes elapsed from Lieutenant Schabel’s initial arrival until the officers discharged their weapons,” the report states.

