6 Mississippi Coast high school students shot at Bay St. Louis house party

Six high school students were taken to three separate hospitals after gunfire erupted overnight Saturday at a house party in Bay St. Louis, a law enforcement official confirmed to the Sun Herald.

The six victims suffered gunshot wounds. Four of them went to Hancock High and two are Bay High students.

Two of the minor victims are in serious condition and were taken to University Hospital in New Orleans, officials said. Three are being treated at Ochsner Medical Center in Bay St. Louis and the other victim was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and is in guarded condition.

None of the shooting victims attended Bay High’s prom that was held earlier Saturday night, the law enforcement official said.

Law enforcement at 2:30 a.m. Sunday was still surrounding the home on Old Blue Meadow Road where the shooting occurred. The house is just off Blue Meadow Road, less than a mile from Hollywood Casino and Highway 90.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired and if anyone has been arrested.

Dozens of residents are checking the Residents of Bay St. Louis/Waveland Facebook page for updates.

Bay St. Louis police, Waveland police, Hancock County sheriff’s deputies and fire officials all responded to the scene.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.