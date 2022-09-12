6 Mistakes People Who Retired Too Early Made

Heather Taylor
·5 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Retiring early, especially for those who are deliberate about their saving, spending and investing decisions, allows retirees to view retirement as a financial state. This opens the door to a new, fulfilling chapter and lifestyle.

Find Out: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Learn More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals

There are, however, certain mistakes which are easy to make if you plan to retire early. Here are some common mistakes to avoid when planning for an early retirement.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Not Knowing or Understanding the Numbers

One of the most difficult transitions when entering retirement is shifting from a salary or sustainable income to living on a fixed income. Success in making this shift, said Stacy Livingstone-Hoyte, AFC and financial guide at Your Money Line, requires thoroughly examining your income, expenses and any other financial resources.

Rather than assume they will be okay in retirement, Livingstone-Hoyte said retirees should examine their replacement income sources and the duration of these sources. Additionally, take into consideration whether these income sources are adjusted for inflation and to account for economic shifts.

When possible, Livingstone-Hoyte recommends retirees simulate their retirement lifestyle, especially those who want to retire early.

"Early retirees must simulate the retirement lifestyle they envision with the sources of income they will have. This should be an active and ongoing experiment for a few months at least to determine real retirement readiness," said Livingstone-Hoyte.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Overlooking Health Insurance Costs

For most retirees, it is not uncommon to underestimate the amount of money necessary for retirement. Early retirees, especially those who retire before age 65, often overlook budgeting for health and medical insurance.

Retirees are eligible for Medicare at age 65. Until then, Matt Calme, wealth advisor and CFP at HCM Wealth Advisors, said those who retire before age 65 must rely on the Healthcare Exchange.

"Premiums on the Healthcare Exchange can be quite the sticker shock to a retiree," said Calme. "Retirees are expected to pick up the full tab for the monthly premium as opposed to only a smaller portion of this premium when they were participating in their employer health plan. The difference in premiums between the Exchange and Employer Health Plans can be thousands of dollars a year."

Can an early retiree combat these costs? There are two possible solutions. The first, Calme said, is to explore whether an early retiree can cover themselves under a spouse's employer health plan. Providing the early retiree has a partner, this helps reduce the cost for insurance until age 65 and allows the retiree to benefit from reduced premiums. The second solution is to try and negotiate a retirement package with your employer with health insurance coverage on their plan until you reach age 65. While usually less common, Calme said this can help cut down on costs for those able to negotiate it.

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Claiming Social Security Benefits Too Early

While an early retiree can start receiving Social Security benefits as soon as age 62, you may want to reconsider how soon you collect these benefits.

Martha Shedden -- president and co-founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts -- said retiring from work and collecting Social Security does not need to happen simultaneously. Some retirees may find it beneficial to delay collecting Social Security, which can be delayed as late as age 70 to receive the full payout.

"Deciding when to claim Social Security is a more complicated and complex decision than most people realize and choosing the optimal strategy for one's situation can result in tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars more of potential income over a lifetime," said Shedden.

The good news for anyone who feels they made a mistake in drawing Social Security too soon? They have time to reserve this decision. Shedden said retirees have 12 months to redo their Social Security election from the time they originally filed.

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overspending

It is not uncommon to hear about early retirees, or retirees in general, overspending during their retirement years.

This is where utilizing a retirement simulation can be extremely helpful. Livingstone-Hoyte said this simulation helps uncover spending leaks and identifies where budget plugs will be needed.

It also enables retirees to better determine what items to prioritize in their retirement budgets. "Overspending can take the form of gifts retirees give to their families. Retirees should prepare for conversations on how their gift-giving can change so as to establish better boundaries with family, friends and even organizations," said Livingstone-Hoyte.

skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

Not Planning For Longevity

As life expectancies continue to increase, so must the size of one's retirement fund. Individuals who decide to retire early must take their ages into consideration and increase their retirement savings.

Consider where you expect to be 10 years from now and make sure your retirement savings align accordingly. This will help ensure you do not deplete any retirement savings or struggle to maintain a low standard of living later in life.

kali9 / iStock.com
kali9 / iStock.com

Planning For Retirement Alone

One financial decision retirees, young and old alike, rarely regret is working with a trusted and qualified financial professional for their retirement needs.

Even if you think you have everything all planned out, working with a financial professional can still be incredibly reassuring for retirees. Financial advisors and planners can help you build, monitor and manage your financial plans and look out for your best interests. They understand your goals and will be there each step of the way for the transition into retirement. Having this kind of guidance gives retirees peace of mind. Their finances are in good hands, and they get the chance to enjoy the next chapter of their retirement lifestyle.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Mistakes People Who Retired Too Early Made

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

    Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...

  • 5 Places To Consider for Retirement if You Receive SNAP Payments

    Inflation and the steep rise in grocery store prices it has caused has not been kind to America's retirees in 2022. A new GOBankingRates survey of nearly 1,000 American adults shows that more than one...

  • Retirees Reveal the 5 Worst Purchases They Ever Made

    Buyer's remorse can happen at any point in our lives including during retirement years. Amid the current inflationary period, many retirees are trying to be mindful with their money. Certain...

  • If you think Payton Pritchard’s dribbling drill is intense, you should see Pete Maravich’s

    Fast PP may have an intense way to practice his handle, but he's got nothing on Pistol Pete.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • How You Can Retire With $2 Million

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • People Who Studied "Useless" Majors Are Sharing What They Do Now, And It's Really A Mixed Bag

    "I got a master’s in theater arts. My entire family thought it was stupid, and said I was wasting my time and money. After college, they joked how I was going to work at Walmart because my degree wouldn’t get me in a 'real job.' Now, I live in NYC, landed a job at Broadway, and make more than my brother does with his business degree."View Entire Post ›

  • Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

    Biden wants to make several major changes to Social Security. Here's the Social Security change Biden wants that's most likely to happen. Biden campaigned on a promise to "put Social Security on a path to long-run solvency."

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How

    The stock market is one of the few means of building significant wealth within one lifetime, even if you're starting out with next to nothing. Indeed, a modest sum of $20,000 could become as much as $350,000 (or more) if you handle things smartly. A proverbial down payment of $20,000 on a comfortable future funded by a nest egg of $350,000 is not only possible but also likely.

  • Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars

    In fact, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has found that among participants in the program, more than one-third of both men and women receive roughly half of their income from Social Security benefits. Needless to say, Social Security is a centerpiece of many Americans' financial lives, which is why those in the program should monitor changes and updates carefully. One day that Social Security recipients will want to mark on their calendars is Oct. 13.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

    Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...

  • Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts: Which Is Better?

    A trust is an estate planning tool that you may consider using if you want to go beyond drafting a last will and testament. One key thing to decide is whether to establish a revocable or irrevocable trust. Both have … Continue reading → The post Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How can I live comfortably on Social Security alone? Here are 5 proven tips to have the retirement lifestyle you want without a boatload of savings

    Keep it simple and strategic. Your money can go further than you think.

  • Will I Lose 2023's Big Social Security Raise If I Don't File Now?

    Inflation has hit the U.S. economy hard in 2022, and those counting on the fixed income that Social Security provides have felt the effect of rising prices even more than most consumers. Fortunately, Social Security provides for annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) that help preserve the purchasing power of the monthly checks that tens of millions of people rely on in retirement. It's likely that the Social Security COLA for 2023 will be one of the largest in history.

  • How Rich Do You Need to Be to Make Wealth Management Worth It?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.