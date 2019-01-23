6 Money-Saving Tricks That Actually Work

It's remarkably simple to retire with a comfortable nest egg. All you really have to do is save regularly throughout your working career, invest those savings reasonably well, and let compounding and time work their magic on your behalf.

It may be simple, but that doesn't make it easy. Life gets in the way, and other, more immediate priorities tend to take precedence over what starts out as a very long-term goal with very few near-term benefits. Still, the path to a comfortable retirement is simpler the earlier you get started on it, which makes saving money an important priority. If you want to jump-start your savings, you can follow these six money-saving tricks that actually work.

1. Make it automatic

If your employer offers a 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or similar retirement plan, it can be one of the absolute best ways for you to save money. Key to what makes it so awesome is the fact that you can sign up to have your contribution automatically taken from your paycheck, so you never actually see the cash.

When you never see the money, you get far less tempted to spend it on things you don't actually need. Often, it's not the big things like rent and the electric bill that get in the way of savings, but rather a series of small, unchecked expenses that you don't really think about as long as the money is there. If the money is invested before you ever see it, that temptation gets lessened significantly.

2. Treat savings like a high-priority bill

If you can't get money taken straight out of your paycheck or if you want to go above and beyond what you can save through work, you can treat your savings like it's a high-priority bill. Every payday, manually move money to your savings or investment account or schedule an automatic transfer for it to happen on your behalf.

By making it a priority to save money each payday, you will get that cash "out of sight" of your normal cash flow accounts before you have a chance to spend it. While the temptation may still be there to not make that transfer, every time you go through with it, you boost your nest egg.

3. Bank your tax refund -- twice

The IRS processed over 111 million refunds in 2018, worth an average of $2,899. That's a lot of people getting their own money back, after having lent it out to Uncle Sam interest-free. If you're among those receiving a refund, that check becomes a very easy candidate for your savings. After all, you lived without spending that money throughout the year, so socking it away gives you a boost to your savings with absolutely no additional impact to your day-to-day lifestyle.