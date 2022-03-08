A 6-month cruise that will sail around the world in 2024 with tickets starting at nearly $50,000 sold out in 30 minutes — see what it'll be like on board
Norwegian Cruise Line Holding's Oceania Cruises has unveiled a 180-day 2024 around-the-world cruise.
Staterooms and suites range from about $48,500 to nearly $174,000.
The cruise sold out in 30 minutes, according to the cruise line.
If sailing around the world is at the top of your bucket list, Oceania Cruises has the perfect trip for you.
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brand has unveiled its latest "2024 Around the World in 180 Days" world cruise starting at $48,500 per person, giving travelers the chance to circumnavigate the globe.
Oceania Cruises has become known for its grand six-month sailings, and so far, customers have been loving them.
Months at sea may seem monotonous, but these cruises have recently become a hot option for travelers.
Monthslong cruises sold out in as fast as three hours throughout 2021, and Oceania is no exception.
Oceania's previously announced 2023 six-month world cruise sold out in one day.
And this 2024 itinerary was even more successful: The upcoming sailing, which will hit 96 ports across 34 countries, sold out within a record breaking 30 minutes, according to Oceania Cruises.
Almost half of the bookings came from people new to the brand, while a little over 40% of passengers sailing on the ongoing 2022 world cruise also booked the 2024 itinerary.
Passengers on the upcoming 2024 global cruise will get to spend their half-year sailing the world aboard Oceania's 684-guest Insignia vessel, which will also be used for the 2023 world cruise.
The cruise will start in Los Angeles before heading west towards stops like Hawaii, New Zealand Australia, Japan, Vietnam …
… India, Oman, Greece, France, and Iceland before finally ending in New York.
The 180-day cruise will also include 24 overnight stays in countries like Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Folks without their sea legs may shudder at the thought of sailing for six months, but the Insignia has plenty of onboard venues to keep passengers entertained, including a spa, art workshops, putting greens …
… bars, a casino, a pool, and a library.
Guests looking to splurge could've booked one of Insignia's suites ranging from $101,500 to up to $174,000.
Or they could've added on one of the "Grand Voyages," four 72 to 82-day extensions aboard other vessels. These supplements are an additional $15,200 to $21,200.
This price tag may seem hefty, but at least it comes with half of your year planned out for you, roundtrip airfare, laundry, and internet.
